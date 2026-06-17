Snap Inc is an American technology and camera company headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

The new Specs are designed to function as a standalone computing device, eliminating the need for a smartphone for many core experiences.

Snap Inc. has officially introduced its first consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses, called Specs.

It was founded by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown in 2011.

The company was widely known as Snapchat Inc., a free messaging application used for sharing photos, videos, and location data.

The Core Philosophy

Snap does not define itself as a social media network; instead, its core philosophy centres on the idea that the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve how people live and communicate.

Primary Ecosystem And Products

Snapchat

The visual messaging application is used by 946 million people worldwide.

The app is deeply modular and split into specific tabs, including the core Camera, Chat, Snap Map (for sharing location), Stories, and Spotlight.

Lens Studio

A highly advanced desktop software application that enables developers, artists, and creators to build 3D augmented reality and generative AI overlays.

Snap Specs Technical Specifications Specification Details Display Engine Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS), combined with proprietary optical waveguides. Field of View 51° diagonal. Colour Depth Utilising 16 million colours. Processor Configuration Dual Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Motion to Photon Latency 7 milliseconds. Battery Life 4 hours of mixed-use runtime (including audio/video streaming, active AR lenses and AI assistance). Charging Interface Wearable continuous charging capability over USB-C. Chasis Material Swiss TR90 Polymer. Size Variations Comes in two different sizes 42mm Frame Variant: Weighs 132 grams. 52mm Frame Variant: Weighs 136 grams. Control Input High-speed camera-based hand tracking and real-time voice commands. Tracking Array Two full-colour high-resolution capture cameras. Privacy Indicators Physical LED light centred on the front frame to notify bystanders whenever the spatial camera is actively recording.

Launch Date

The new Snap Specs were officially unveiled on June 16, 2026, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Long Beach, California.

Pre-sales opened immediately after the launch on the official Specs Web Store.

Securing a pair of glasses requires a $200 refundable deposit toward the full $2,195 purchase price.

The initial rollout is limited to the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Physical units are scheduled to begin shipping this fall (late 2026).