Technology

Snap Unveils First Consumer AR Glasses 'Specs' With AI Features

Snap has introduced Specs, its first consumer-focused AR glasses featuring dual Snapdragon chips, a 51-degree field of view, hand tracking, voice controls, and four-hour battery life. The $2,195 device is now available for pre-order in the US, UK, and France.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Snap AR Glasses
Snap introduces SPECS AR Glasses

Snap Inc. has officially introduced its first consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses, called Specs.

The new Specs are designed to function as a standalone computing device, eliminating the need for a smartphone for many core experiences.

The Story Of Snap

Snap Inc is an American technology and camera company headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

It was founded by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown in 2011.

The company was widely known as Snapchat Inc., a free messaging application used for sharing photos, videos, and location data.

The Core Philosophy

Snap does not define itself as a social media network; instead, its core philosophy centres on the idea that the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve how people live and communicate.

Primary Ecosystem And Products

Snapchat

The visual messaging application is used by 946 million people worldwide.

The app is deeply modular and split into specific tabs, including the core Camera, Chat, Snap Map (for sharing location), Stories, and Spotlight.

Lens Studio

A highly advanced desktop software application that enables developers, artists, and creators to build 3D augmented reality and generative AI overlays.

Snap Specs Technical Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display EngineLiquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS), combined with proprietary optical waveguides.
Field of View51° diagonal.
Colour DepthUtilising 16 million colours.
Processor ConfigurationDual Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.
Motion to Photon Latency7 milliseconds.
Battery Life4 hours of mixed-use runtime (including audio/video streaming, active AR lenses and AI assistance).
Charging InterfaceWearable continuous charging capability over USB-C.
Chasis MaterialSwiss TR90 Polymer.
Size VariationsComes in two different sizes                 42mm Frame Variant: Weighs 132 grams.                 52mm Frame Variant: Weighs 136 grams.
Control InputHigh-speed camera-based hand tracking and real-time voice commands.
Tracking ArrayTwo full-colour high-resolution capture cameras.
Privacy IndicatorsPhysical LED light centred on the front frame to notify bystanders whenever the spatial camera is actively recording.

Launch Date

The new Snap Specs were officially unveiled on June 16, 2026, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Long Beach, California.

Pre-sales opened immediately after the launch on the official Specs Web Store.

Securing a pair of glasses requires a $200 refundable deposit toward the full $2,195 purchase price.

The initial rollout is limited to the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Physical units are scheduled to begin shipping this fall (late 2026).

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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