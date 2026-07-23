Technology

Sony FX5 cinema camera with AI autofocus, Check Price & Specs

Sony FX5 compact cinema camera with a 16.6MP full-frame stacked sensor, 5K open-gate recording, internal 16-bit RAW capture and AI-powered autofocus. Priced from $4,900, the FX5 is set to go on sale globally from mid-August.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Sony FX5 cinema camera
Sony FX5 cinema camera with AI autofocus
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Sony has expanded its Cinema Line portfolio with the launch of the Sony FX5, a new compact full-frame cinema camera aimed at filmmakers and content creators.

While it succeeds the FX3 introduced in 2021, the FX5 arrives with significant hardware upgrades, including a new stacked sensor, faster processor, AI-powered autofocus and internal RAW recording.

Despite the introduction of the FX5, Sony has confirmed that the FX3 will continue to remain on sale, giving filmmakers multiple options in its compact cinema lineup.

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Sony FX5 brings next-generation imaging upgrades

The Sony FX5 is equipped with a 16.6-megapixel full-frame, fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor paired with the latest BIONZ XR2 image processor and a dedicated AI processing unit.

The new hardware promises faster readout speeds, improved autofocus performance and enhanced image quality, especially in demanding shooting environments.

One of the biggest highlights is open-gate recording, allowing creators to record using the sensor's complete 3:2 aspect ratio. This provides greater flexibility during post-production, particularly for creators delivering content in multiple formats, including vertical videos for social media.

Internal RAW recording without external accessories

Sony has also introduced 16-bit Linear RAW recording internally, eliminating the need for an external recorder. The camera records RAW footage directly using Sony's professional X-OCN format with LT, C1 and C2 compression options, offering more efficient workflows while preserving image quality.

Users can currently record:

  • 5K video at up to 60fps

  • 4K video at up to 120fps

Sony has confirmed that a future firmware update will unlock:

  • 5K recording at 120fps

  • 4K recording at 240fps

AI autofocus and improved low-light performance

The FX5 features Sony's latest AI-assisted autofocus system with human pose estimation, enabling more accurate subject recognition and tracking even when faces are partially hidden.

For cinematographers shooting in challenging lighting conditions, Sony includes its Dual Gain technology alongside triple native ISO settings of 800, 4,000 and 12,800. Combined with a claimed 15+ stops of dynamic range, the camera is designed to capture more highlight and shadow detail while reducing image noise.

Built for professional filmmakers

Sony has equipped the FX5 with several workflow-focused features, including:

  • Built-in cooling fan for extended recording sessions

  • Larger 3.5-inch fully articulating touchscreen

  • Ability to disable in-camera noise reduction

  • Desqueeze support for anamorphic lenses

  • Dual USB ports for charging and data transfer

  • Wired LAN connectivity for professional workflows

  • Updated menu system inherited from Sony's CineAlta cinema cameras

Unlike some previous models, the FX5 does not feature a built-in electronic viewfinder. Instead, Sony has announced the optional DVF-EL1 detachable electronic viewfinder, along with the XLR-H2 audio handle for professional audio recording.

Sony FX5 expected price and availability

The Sony FX5 is priced at:

  • $4,900 (approximately Rs 4.25 lakh) for the body only

  • $5,500 (approximately Rs 4.77 lakh) with the XLR-H2 audio handle

The camera is expected to go on sale globally from mid-August 2026. Sony has not yet announced India pricing or availability.

Sony FX5 specifications
SpecificationDetails
Sensor & Processor
Sensor16.6MP full-frame fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor
ProcessorBIONZ XR2 image processor
AI UnitDedicated AI processing unit
Video Recording
5K recordingUp to 60fps
4K recordingUp to 120fps
Future firmware update5K 120fps and 4K 240fps support via future firmware update
Open-gate recording3:2 recording
Internal RAWInternal 16-bit Linear RAW recording
Recording formatsSony X-OCN LT, C1 and C2 recording formats
Autofocus & Exposure
AutofocusAI-powered human pose estimation autofocus
Subject trackingAuto subject tracking
Shooting modeDual Gain shooting mode
Native ISOTriple native ISO: 800, 4,000 and 12,800
Dynamic range15+ stops of dynamic range
Display & Design
Touchscreen3.5-inch 2.76-million-dot fully articulating touchscreen
CoolingBuilt-in cooling fan
BatteryLarger NP-SA100 battery
Connectivity & Features
USBDual USB ports
LANWired LAN port
Anamorphic supportAnamorphic lens desqueeze support
Noise reductionOption to disable in-camera noise reduction
Menu systemCineAlta-inspired professional menu system
Optional Accessories
ViewfinderOptional DVF-EL1 detachable electronic viewfinder
Audio handleOptional XLR-H2 professional audio handle
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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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