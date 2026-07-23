Sony FX5 cinema camera with AI autofocus, Check Price & Specs

Sony has expanded its Cinema Line portfolio with the launch of the Sony FX5, a new compact full-frame cinema camera aimed at filmmakers and content creators.
While it succeeds the FX3 introduced in 2021, the FX5 arrives with significant hardware upgrades, including a new stacked sensor, faster processor, AI-powered autofocus and internal RAW recording.
Despite the introduction of the FX5, Sony has confirmed that the FX3 will continue to remain on sale, giving filmmakers multiple options in its compact cinema lineup.
Sony FX5 brings next-generation imaging upgrades
The Sony FX5 is equipped with a 16.6-megapixel full-frame, fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor paired with the latest BIONZ XR2 image processor and a dedicated AI processing unit.
The new hardware promises faster readout speeds, improved autofocus performance and enhanced image quality, especially in demanding shooting environments.
One of the biggest highlights is open-gate recording, allowing creators to record using the sensor's complete 3:2 aspect ratio. This provides greater flexibility during post-production, particularly for creators delivering content in multiple formats, including vertical videos for social media.
Internal RAW recording without external accessories
Sony has also introduced 16-bit Linear RAW recording internally, eliminating the need for an external recorder. The camera records RAW footage directly using Sony's professional X-OCN format with LT, C1 and C2 compression options, offering more efficient workflows while preserving image quality.
Users can currently record:
5K video at up to 60fps
4K video at up to 120fps
Sony has confirmed that a future firmware update will unlock:
5K recording at 120fps
4K recording at 240fps
AI autofocus and improved low-light performance
The FX5 features Sony's latest AI-assisted autofocus system with human pose estimation, enabling more accurate subject recognition and tracking even when faces are partially hidden.
For cinematographers shooting in challenging lighting conditions, Sony includes its Dual Gain technology alongside triple native ISO settings of 800, 4,000 and 12,800. Combined with a claimed 15+ stops of dynamic range, the camera is designed to capture more highlight and shadow detail while reducing image noise.
Built for professional filmmakers
Sony has equipped the FX5 with several workflow-focused features, including:
Built-in cooling fan for extended recording sessions
Larger 3.5-inch fully articulating touchscreen
Ability to disable in-camera noise reduction
Desqueeze support for anamorphic lenses
Dual USB ports for charging and data transfer
Wired LAN connectivity for professional workflows
Updated menu system inherited from Sony's CineAlta cinema cameras
Unlike some previous models, the FX5 does not feature a built-in electronic viewfinder. Instead, Sony has announced the optional DVF-EL1 detachable electronic viewfinder, along with the XLR-H2 audio handle for professional audio recording.
Sony FX5 expected price and availability
The Sony FX5 is priced at:
$4,900 (approximately Rs 4.25 lakh) for the body only
$5,500 (approximately Rs 4.77 lakh) with the XLR-H2 audio handle
The camera is expected to go on sale globally from mid-August 2026. Sony has not yet announced India pricing or availability.