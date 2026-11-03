Technology

Sony FX5 Cinema Camera Launches in India With 16-Bit RAW Recording

Sony has launched the FX5 Cinema Line camera in India, featuring a full-frame stacked sensor, 16-bit X-OCN RAW recording, 5K Open Gate shooting, AI autofocus and 4K 120fps video recording. Prices start at ₹5,09,990

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Sony FX5 Camera
Sony FX5 Cinema Camera launched in India
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Sony has expanded its professional Cinema Line camera range with the launch of the new Sony FX5, a full-frame cinema camera designed to give filmmakers more recording flexibility, improved image quality, and professional-level control in a compact body.

Announced globally on July 22, 2026, and launched in India on November 2, 2026, the new camera brings two major additions to Sony's FX series: internal 16-bit X-OCN RAW recording and Open Gate Shooting.

The FX5 targets professional cinematographers, independent filmmakers, production companies, and video creators looking for a more advanced filmmaking tool.

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The launch is particularly interesting because Sony has brought several capabilities from its higher-end cinema cameras into a smaller, more portable body.

The FX5 builds on the popularity of the FX3 while introducing features that could make professional production workflows more flexible.

Its newly developed full-frame sensor makes professional production workflows more flexible.

Its new full-frame stacked sensor, AI-powered autofocus, three base ISO settings, and improved image stabilisation make it one of the most significant additions to Sony's Cinema Line portfolio.

Key Specifications And Features

Imaging And Sensor Capabilities

Stacked Sensor

  • 16.6-megapixel effective (18.2 MP total) Full-Frame Stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor.

Triple Base ISO

  • Features three distinct baseline sensitivities at ISO 800, ISO 4000, and ISO 12800 for optimal low-light performance with minimal noise.

Dynamic Range

  • Offers 15+ stops of latitude when shooting in S-Log3.

Open Gate Shooting

  • Captures a full 3:0 aspect ratio sensor readout, allowing flexible anamorphic de-squeeze options or simultaneous vertical and horizontal framing in post-production.

Recording Formats And Performance

Internal RAW

  • Records internal 16-bit Compressed RAW using Sony's X-OCN (Extended Original Camera Negative) format.

Resolution And Frame Rates

  • 5K Open Gate up to 60fps

  • 4K DCI and UHD up to 120fps

  • Full HD (1080p) up to 240fps

AI-Powered Autofocus

  • Powered by the BIONZ XR2 image processing engine and a dedicated AI unit for real-time subject tracking, human pose estimation, and auto-framing.

In-Body Stabilisation

  • 5-axis optical sensor-shift image stabilisation with an advanced "Dynamic Active Mode" for smooth handheld tracking.

Audio And Connectivity

32-Bit Float Audio

  • Supports up to 4-channel 96 kHz / 32-bit float audio using the optional XLR-H2 top handle kit, preventing audio clipping in unpredictable environments.

Modern I/O Ports

  • Dual USB-C ports, an integrated Ethernet jack and a full-size HDMI Type-A connector.

Timecode Support

  • Multi-camera sync via the VMC-BNCU1 timecode adapter cable connected directly to the USB-C interface.

Storage Media

  • Dual media slots accepting either CFexpress Type A or SDXC (UHS-II) memory cards.

Body And Ergonomics

Compact Box Layout

  • Flat-top, cage-free riggable chassis weighing significantly less than an FX6, designed for seamless mounting on gimbals and drones.

Acitve Cooling

  • Built-in internal cooling fan and heat-dissipation system designed for unlimited, continuous recording without thermal shutdown.

4-Axis Monitor

  • 3.5-inch multi-angle touchscreen LCD that tilts and flips on a 4-axis mechanism to maintain clear viewing lines from low or high angles.

Camera Package Pricing

The Sony FX5 Cinema Line camera officially went on sale in India on November 2, 2026, offering professional filmmakers two distinct configurations through authorised retail channels.

The standard body-only configuration designated as the Sony FX5B carries a maximum retail price of ₹5,09,990 inclusive of all taxes.

Alternatively, the complete Sony FX5 package, which includes both the camera body and the dedicated XLR handle kit, is available at a maximum retail price of ₹5,61,990 inclusive of all taxes.

Retail Availability

The Sony FX5 camera system and its complete ecosystem of accessories are available for purchase across both online platforms and physical brick-and-mortar storefronts in India.

Procurement is possible directly through official Sony Centre outlets, the official ShopatSC online store, dedicated Sony Camera Lounges, and Alpha Flagship stores.

Additionally, authorised retail partners and major consumer electronics storefronts nationwide stock cinema line equipment.

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