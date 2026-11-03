Sony has expanded its professional Cinema Line camera range with the launch of the new Sony FX5, a full-frame cinema camera designed to give filmmakers more recording flexibility, improved image quality, and professional-level control in a compact body.

Announced globally on July 22, 2026, and launched in India on November 2, 2026, the new camera brings two major additions to Sony's FX series: internal 16-bit X-OCN RAW recording and Open Gate Shooting.

The FX5 targets professional cinematographers, independent filmmakers, production companies, and video creators looking for a more advanced filmmaking tool.