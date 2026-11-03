Sony has expanded its professional Cinema Line camera range with the launch of the new Sony FX5, a full-frame cinema camera designed to give filmmakers more recording flexibility, improved image quality, and professional-level control in a compact body.
Announced globally on July 22, 2026, and launched in India on November 2, 2026, the new camera brings two major additions to Sony's FX series: internal 16-bit X-OCN RAW recording and Open Gate Shooting.
The FX5 targets professional cinematographers, independent filmmakers, production companies, and video creators looking for a more advanced filmmaking tool.
The launch is particularly interesting because Sony has brought several capabilities from its higher-end cinema cameras into a smaller, more portable body.
The FX5 builds on the popularity of the FX3 while introducing features that could make professional production workflows more flexible.
Its newly developed full-frame sensor makes professional production workflows more flexible.
Its new full-frame stacked sensor, AI-powered autofocus, three base ISO settings, and improved image stabilisation make it one of the most significant additions to Sony's Cinema Line portfolio.
Key Specifications And Features
Imaging And Sensor Capabilities
Stacked Sensor
Triple Base ISO
Dynamic Range
Open Gate Shooting
Recording Formats And Performance
Internal RAW
Resolution And Frame Rates
AI-Powered Autofocus
In-Body Stabilisation
Audio And Connectivity
32-Bit Float Audio
Modern I/O Ports
Timecode Support
Storage Media
Body And Ergonomics
Compact Box Layout
Acitve Cooling
4-Axis Monitor
Camera Package Pricing
The Sony FX5 Cinema Line camera officially went on sale in India on November 2, 2026, offering professional filmmakers two distinct configurations through authorised retail channels.
The standard body-only configuration designated as the Sony FX5B carries a maximum retail price of ₹5,09,990 inclusive of all taxes.
Alternatively, the complete Sony FX5 package, which includes both the camera body and the dedicated XLR handle kit, is available at a maximum retail price of ₹5,61,990 inclusive of all taxes.
Retail Availability
The Sony FX5 camera system and its complete ecosystem of accessories are available for purchase across both online platforms and physical brick-and-mortar storefronts in India.
Procurement is possible directly through official Sony Centre outlets, the official ShopatSC online store, dedicated Sony Camera Lounges, and Alpha Flagship stores.
Additionally, authorised retail partners and major consumer electronics storefronts nationwide stock cinema line equipment.