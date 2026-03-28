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Sony Hikes PS5 Prices Up to $150 Amid Rising Costs, from April 2

Sony has increased PlayStation 5 prices globally by up to $150 due to rising component costs and economic pressures. The new pricing, effective April 2, impacts all variants, with similar hikes expected in India soon.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Sony PS5 Price Hikes
Sony PS5 Price Hikes amid rising costs, effective from April 2

Sony has announced a global price hike for its PlayStation 5 lineup, citing rising component costs and ongoing economic pressures as the primary reasons behind the decision. The revised pricing will take effect on April 2, impacting gamers worldwide.

PS5 Pricing per variant

In the United States, both PS5 variants will see a $100 increase (approximately ₹9,486). This pushes the price of the PS5 Disc Edition to $649.99 (around ₹61,660), while the Digital Edition will now cost $599.99 (approximately ₹56,917). The upcoming high-end PS5 Pro faces an even steeper price hike of $150 (roughly ₹14,229), bringing its price to $899.99 (roughly ₹85,376).

The price adjustment isn't limited to consoles alone. Sony has also increased the price of its PlayStation Portal Remote Player to $249.99 (about ₹23,715), up from $199.99 (approximately ₹18,971).

Reason for the Price Hike

In its official statement, Sony acknowledged the challenges posed by the global economic landscape, including rising costs for essential components such as memory chips. The company stated that, after careful evaluation, the price hike was necessary to maintain its ability to deliver high-quality and innovative gaming experiences.

This marks the second price increase for the PS5 series in less than a year. Back in August 2025, Sony had already raised prices by $50 across its console lineup, reflecting ongoing financial pressures in the gaming industry.

PS5 Price in India

India was not directly mentioned in Sony's announcement, but industry experts expect similar revisions in the near future. Historically, Sony has aligned Indian pricing with global trends. Last year, PS5 prices in India rose by ₹5,000, and a further increase could follow after April once new shipments arrive.

Currently, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at ₹49,990, while the Disc Edition retails at ₹54,990 in India. The PS5 Pro has not yet been officially launched in the country. Still, its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggests that a release may be on the horizon.

With highly anticipated titles like GTA 6 expected later this year, demand for consoles is likely to surge. Gamers may still find existing stock at older prices for a limited time, but once new inventory arrives, revised pricing is expected to take effect. Additionally, price variations may occur across online and offline retailers depending on stock availability.

Overall, Sony's latest move reflects broader industry trends, as rising costs continue to shape pricing strategies, potentially affecting purchasing decisions for gamers worldwide.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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