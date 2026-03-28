The price adjustment isn't limited to consoles alone. Sony has also increased the price of its PlayStation Portal Remote Player to $249.99 (about ₹23,715), up from $199.99 (approximately ₹18,971).

In the United States, both PS5 variants will see a $100 increase (approximately ₹9,486). This pushes the price of the PS5 Disc Edition to $649.99 (around ₹61,660), while the Digital Edition will now cost $599.99 (approximately ₹56,917). The upcoming high-end PS5 Pro faces an even steeper price hike of $150 (roughly ₹14,229), bringing its price to $899.99 (roughly ₹85,376).

Sony has announced a global price hike for its PlayStation 5 lineup, citing rising component costs and ongoing economic pressures as the primary reasons behind the decision. The revised pricing will take effect on April 2, impacting gamers worldwide.

Reason for the Price Hike

In its official statement, Sony acknowledged the challenges posed by the global economic landscape, including rising costs for essential components such as memory chips. The company stated that, after careful evaluation, the price hike was necessary to maintain its ability to deliver high-quality and innovative gaming experiences.

This marks the second price increase for the PS5 series in less than a year. Back in August 2025, Sony had already raised prices by $50 across its console lineup, reflecting ongoing financial pressures in the gaming industry.

PS5 Price in India

India was not directly mentioned in Sony's announcement, but industry experts expect similar revisions in the near future. Historically, Sony has aligned Indian pricing with global trends. Last year, PS5 prices in India rose by ₹5,000, and a further increase could follow after April once new shipments arrive.

Currently, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at ₹49,990, while the Disc Edition retails at ₹54,990 in India. The PS5 Pro has not yet been officially launched in the country. Still, its appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggests that a release may be on the horizon.

With highly anticipated titles like GTA 6 expected later this year, demand for consoles is likely to surge. Gamers may still find existing stock at older prices for a limited time, but once new inventory arrives, revised pricing is expected to take effect. Additionally, price variations may occur across online and offline retailers depending on stock availability.

Overall, Sony's latest move reflects broader industry trends, as rising costs continue to shape pricing strategies, potentially affecting purchasing decisions for gamers worldwide.