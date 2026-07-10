Sony RX10 V unveiled with 25x ZEISS zoom lens & AI autofocus

The Sony RX10 V is built around a 20.1-megapixel 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor, paired with the latest BIONZ XR image processor and a dedicated AI processing unit.

Designed as an all-in-one superzoom camera, the RX10 V combines a large 1-inch sensor with a 25x optical zoom lens, allowing users to capture everything from wide landscapes to distant subjects without changing lenses.

Sony has officially unveiled the RX10 V , the long-awaited successor to its popular RX10 IV bridge camera. The fifth-generation RX10 series camera brings major upgrades in processing power, AI-powered autofocus, video capabilities, and overall performance while retaining the versatile ZEISS 24-600mm zoom lens that made its predecessor a favourite among wildlife, sports and travel photographers.

The stacked sensor design enables significantly faster readout speeds, helping reduce rolling shutter distortion while delivering detailed images with natural colours and smooth tonal transitions.

Sony says the AI processor enhances autofocus by recognising and tracking subjects in real time. The camera can identify people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and aircraft. At the same time, human pose estimation helps maintain focus even when a subject turns away or wears sunglasses or a helmet.

Users can also take advantage of touch-based real-time tracking for improved subject acquisition.

Fast continuous Shooting

The RX10 V supports blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second while performing 60 autofocus and auto-exposure calculations every second.

Sony has also included a Continuous Shooting Speed Boost mode, making the camera suitable for fast-moving wildlife and sports photography.

The large-aperture ZEISS lens and 1-inch sensor also help produce natural background blur for portraits and close-up shots.

Enhanced video features

Sony has significantly improved the camera's video capabilities. The RX10 V supports 4K recording at up to 120fps, enabling up to 5x slow-motion footage. It also records 4K at 60 fps with full-pixel readout and 4:2:2 10-bit colour, delivering greater detail and colour accuracy for professional video workflows.

Other video-focused features include Active Mode image stabilisation, AI Auto Framing, S-Cinetone, S-Log3, support for up to 16 user LUTs, Shot Mark, Time-Lapse recording and digital audio input through Sony's Multi Interface Shoe.

Improved design and battery life

Sony has redesigned the RX10 V with a grip and button layout inspired by its Alpha mirrorless camera lineup, improving handling during extended shooting sessions.

The camera features a 0.5-inch Quad VGA OLED electronic viewfinder with approximately 3.69 million dots and 0.78x magnification, along with a 3-inch tilting touchscreen LCD with 1.62 million dots.

Powering the camera is Sony's NP-FZ100 battery, which is rated for approximately 630 shots on a single charge.

Connectivity and software

The RX10 V supports Wi-Fi, USB Type-C connectivity, and 4K 30fps live streaming. It also works with Sony's Creators' App for wireless file transfers, remote shooting, and camera management.

The camera features a dust- and moisture-resistant body, making it suitable for outdoor photography in challenging conditions.

Sony RX10 V price and availability

The Sony RX10 V will be available starting in August 2026.

Pricing is set at:

US: $2,299.99 (approximately Rs. 2,19,300 )

Canada: CAD 2,899.99 (approximately Rs. 1,95,200)

Sony has not yet announced the launch date in India, although the camera is expected to arrive in the country soon.