The range includes the flagship NW-WM1ZM3, the NW-WM1AM3 and the NW-ZX900. While the top-end model features gold-plated construction, the other two offer different material finishes and hardware configurations.

Priced between $1,900 and $5,900, the new lineup combines premium materials, upgraded audio processing technology and improved displays to deliver an enhanced listening experience.

Sony has introduced three premium Walkman music players designed for audiophiles seeking high-quality portable sound.

Pre-orders are open, although Sony has yet to announce the shipping dates.

Sony Walkman Models and Pricing

The flagship Sony NW-WM1ZM3 is priced at $5,900 and features a gold-plated oxygen-free copper enclosure. According to Sony, this construction provides a stable ground connection, helping deliver powerful bass, a wider soundstage and smooth high frequencies.

The NW-WM1AM3, priced at $3,000, offers a more affordable alternative within the premium range. It features an aluminium alloy enclosure with a gold-plated rear chassis, combining a premium finish with advanced audio technology.

The NW-ZX900 sits at the entry point of the new lineup, priced at $1,900. Although it costs less than the other two models, it receives significant hardware and software improvements over its predecessor.

Display and Audio Technology

Sony has upgraded the displays across the new Walkman lineup. The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 feature 5.5-inch displays with a 1080p resolution.

Meanwhile, the NW-ZX900 comes with a five-inch 1080p screen, an improvement over the 720p display on its previous generation.

The devices also feature Sony's improved DSD Remastering Engine, which is designed to give digital music a warmer, more analogue-like sound.

Artificial intelligence also plays a role in the audio experience. The technology can identify music genres in compressed audio files and enhance high frequencies and quieter details, helping listeners hear more of the recording.

These improvements are intended to appeal to users who prioritise audio quality and detailed music reproduction.

Software and Battery Life

All three Walkman players run Android, giving you access to compatible apps and streaming services.

The NW-ZX900 receives the biggest software upgrade, moving from Android 12 on its predecessor to Android 16.

Battery performance varies by model. According to Sony's estimates, the NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 provide up to 31 hours of streaming or 35 hours of playback from locally stored files.

The NW-ZX900 offers up to 35 hours of streaming and 40 hours of local playback.

However, these figures are based on playback conditions using MP3 files encoded at 128kbps. Battery life may differ when playing high-resolution audio or using other settings.

Premium Pricing

Despite the technical improvements, the new Walkman lineup targets a specialised audience rather than mainstream music listeners. Prices ranging from $1,900 to $5,900 put these devices firmly in the luxury portable audio category.

Another consideration for buyers is the choice of headphones. To appreciate the fine details these players are designed to reproduce, users will need compatible, high-quality headphones, adding to the overall cost of ownership.

Sony Continues Its Walkman Legacy

The Walkman remains an important part of Sony's consumer electronics history. Since introducing its original cassette player in 1979, the brand has evolved through CD and MiniDisc players to modern digital audio devices.

The latest models continue that legacy by focusing on premium materials and advanced sound processing for dedicated music enthusiasts.

Sony has also continued expanding its audio product portfolio beyond portable music players. Earlier this month, the company introduced a $250 spatial audio microphone for smartphones, designed to capture immersive sound in video recordings.