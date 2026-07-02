According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, all new PlayStation titles launching from January 2028 onward will be available digitally through the PlayStation Store and at participating retailers that offer digital game codes. Games that are already available on disc or scheduled for physical release before the deadline will not be affected.

The move reflects the company's growing focus on digital distribution as consumer preferences continue to shift away from physical media.

Sony has announced a major shift in its gaming strategy, confirming that it will stop producing physical discs for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028.

Players who own PlayStation consoles with disc drives will still be able to use physical games released before January 2028. However, no newly released first-party or third-party PlayStation games launching after the cutoff date will receive physical disc editions.

Sony's Reasoning

Explaining the decision, Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Content Communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the company is adapting to changing consumer habits as digital purchases now significantly outpace physical game sales.

He added that Sony will continue investing in new ways for players to access games while allowing them to purchase titles through both the PlayStation Store and retail partners.

The announcement comes as digital game purchases dominate PlayStation sales. Sony reported that digital downloads accounted for around 80% of full-game software sales during fiscal 2025, while more recent estimates suggest the figure has climbed to roughly 85%.

A Historic Shift for Console Gaming

The decision marks one of the biggest changes in console gaming since the industry transitioned from cartridges to optical discs.

While digital storefronts have existed for years, physical copies have remained popular among collectors, enthusiasts, and players who prefer owning boxed games.

Industry data show that physical game sales have steadily declined since peaking in 2008. However, the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly helped physical game spending in the United States record its first year-over-year increase since 2009, highlighting that demand for boxed games still exists among some consumers.

Implications for Future PlayStation Hardware

Sony currently offers the PlayStation 5 in two variants, one equipped with a built-in disc drive and another that is entirely digital. The latest announcement has fueled speculation that the PlayStation 6 could launch as a primarily digital console, although reports suggest Sony may continue offering an optional detachable disc drive.

The company has not officially announced the PS6, but it is widely expected to arrive around 2028.

Other Digital Distribution Moves

In a separate move toward digital distribution, Sony is also shutting down the digital stores for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. The closures will roll out by region later this year, and users will no longer be able to purchase new digital games after their respective storefronts are retired.

Sony joins a broader industry trend in which major console makers, including Microsoft and Nintendo, continue to expand their digital ecosystems as online game purchases become the preferred choice for most players.

Even so, the transition has sparked concerns among collectors and preservation advocates who worry about the future of physical game ownership and long-term access to purchased titles.