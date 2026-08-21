Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launch Set for August 25: What to Expect

Sony is gearing up to unveil its next Xperia smartphone, with a product launch event scheduled for August 25. The Japanese brand is widely expected to introduce the Xperia 10 VIII, its next mid-range offering in the Xperia lineup.

While Sony has yet to reveal full specifications and pricing, early leaks and benchmark information offer clues about what the upcoming smartphone could deliver.

Loading post from https://x.com/sonyxperia/status/2090348111851888726…

Advertisement

Xperia 10 VIII Design Could Get a Sharper Look

The promotional image for Sony's upcoming Xperia launch features straight, sharp outlines that appear to resemble the edges of a smartphone's glass panel. This has led to speculation that the Xperia 10 VIII could adopt a more angular, solid design than the Xperia 10 VII.

Sony is expected to retain several features that continue to distinguish its mid-range Xperia phones from competing devices.

The 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card support are likely to remain among the key highlights for users who prefer wired audio and expandable storage.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Could Power the Phone

The Xperia 10 VIII is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Interestingly, the same processor is also associated with the Xperia 10 VII, suggesting that Sony may focus more on refinement and other aspects of the device rather than making a major performance upgrade.

The chipset could face tough competition from more powerful processors found in rival smartphones in the same price segment.

A Geekbench listing has also reportedly revealed the Sony smartphone carrying the model number XQ-GH54. The device reportedly scored 871 points in single-core testing and 3,028 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench 7.0.

The listing reportedly identifies the chipset as SM6475, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. The model is believed to be the European variant of the upcoming Xperia 10 VIII.

Triple Camera Setup Focused on Photography

Sony is also expected to continue its approach to smartphone photography with a triple-camera system.

Rather than competing purely on camera hardware, Xperia devices traditionally appeal to photography enthusiasts through features such as manual controls and greater control over image capture.

The Xperia 10 VIII could therefore continue targeting users who want more hands-on control over smartphone photography.

Premium Pricing Could Be a Challenge

One potential concern is Sony's pricing strategy. The Xperia 10 VIII is expected to carry a premium price tag, which could make it hard to position against rivals offering faster processors and competitive hardware at similar prices.

However, features such as the headphone jack, microSD card slot and Sony's camera-focused software could help the phone appeal to a more specific audience.

Sony is expected to confirm the exact specifications, availability, and pricing of the Xperia 10 VIII during its product launch on August 25.