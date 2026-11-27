Artificial intelligence is increasingly seen as a key driver of technological innovation and economic growth, driving demand for computing power and energy.

The approval comes as the United States intensifies its efforts to maintain a leading position in the global AI race.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved SpaceX's proposal to deploy up to one million satellites in orbit to create space-based data centres designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) computing. The decision marks a major step in Elon Musk's ambitions to move large-scale computing infrastructure beyond Earth.

SpaceX's Plan for AI Data Centres in Space

SpaceX's proposed StarMind constellation will consist of up to one million orbital computing modules. According to the FCC, these satellites will process enormous volumes of data in space, with the results transmitted back to Earth for use.

AI data centres require significant amounts of electricity and cooling infrastructure. Elon Musk has previously supported building orbital data centres that can use solar energy to meet these demands.

In its application to the FCC earlier this year, SpaceX argued that satellites could directly harness almost continuous solar power while requiring relatively low operating and maintenance costs.

The company said the approach could deliver major improvements in energy and cost efficiency while reducing the environmental impact associated with conventional data centres on Earth.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr described the approval as an important development for the country's computing infrastructure, saying it would open a new frontier for the technology needed to support America's leadership and growth.

Musk also welcomed the decision through a post on X, describing the project as a major asset for both the United States and the rest of the world.

SpaceX Previously Warned About Technical Challenges

Despite the ambitious proposal, the project still faces considerable technological challenges.

In a regulatory filing ahead of its planned June initial public offering, SpaceX reportedly acknowledged that developing data centres in space would depend on unproven technologies. The company also warned that the project might not achieve commercial viability.

This highlights the uncertainty surrounding the large-scale deployment and operation of orbital computing infrastructure.

Astronomers Raise Concerns Over the Satellite Constellation

The FCC's decision has attracted criticism from the scientific community, particularly astronomers concerned about the impact of a massive satellite network on space observations.

The American Astronomical Society said it was dismayed by the approval, noting that it had previously opposed the proposal in submissions to the regulator.

The organisation warned that the constellation could undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical research facilities and affect scientists' and the public's ability to observe the night sky.

According to the society, the satellites could appear as extremely bright objects for extended periods, potentially interfering with astronomical observations. It also raised concerns that radio emissions and waste heat could affect sensitive scientific instruments.

Additionally, the organisation warned that repeated satellite launches and atmospheric reentries could contribute to pollution.

FCC Sets Deployment Deadlines for SpaceX

The approval comes with specific deployment requirements that SpaceX must meet over the coming years.

Under the licence conditions, the company must:

Deploy at least one authorised space station by November 2033.

Deploy 10% of the approved constellation, equivalent to 100,000 satellites, by November 2035.

Deploy 50% of the constellation, or 500,000 satellites, by November 2038.

The scale of the proposal is significant compared with the number of satellites currently operating in orbit.

According to Orbital Radar, approximately 16,700 operational satellites are currently in space, while the European Space Agency estimates the number at around 15,800.

SpaceX Continues Expanding Its Space Ambitions

The approval comes as SpaceX continues developing its Starship programme and expanding its satellite internet operations through Starlink.

Earlier this month, the company's Starship spacecraft deployed Starlink internet satellites before returning to Earth and completing a landing described as unprecedented.

However, the technical challenges, commercial uncertainty and environmental concerns surrounding orbital data centres remain important questions as the project moves forward.