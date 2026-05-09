The deal has surprised many industry watchers because Musk has previously been a strong critic of Anthropic. In the past, he accused the company of bias and publicly criticised its direction.

The agreement will allow Anthropic to use computing resources from SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee , as the Claude AI maker looks to meet rising demand for its AI products, including its coding-focused tool, Claude Code .

Elon Musk's SpaceX has reportedly signed a major computing partnership with AI company Anthropic, marking an unexpected collaboration between two high-profile players in the artificial intelligence race.

However, Musk has now suggested that he is willing to provide computing power to AI companies that take steps to ensure their systems are beneficial to humanity.

Speaking about the partnership in a post on X, Musk said he had spent time with senior staff at Anthropic before agreeing to lease Colossus 1 to the company. He said he wanted to make sure Claude was "good for humanity" and added that "no one set off my evil detector."

Musk also compared the deal to SpaceX's satellite launch business, saying the company launches satellites for competitors under fair terms and pricing. In the same way, he said SpaceX would provide computing capacity to AI firms that are working toward a positive future.

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Growing Demand for Claude AI

The agreement comes at a time when Anthropic is seeing strong demand for Claude, especially among developers and enterprise customers. At its developer day in San Francisco, the company also introduced a new Claude feature called Dreaming. The feature is designed to help Claude review work between sessions, identify patterns, and update files that store user preferences and useful context.

Technical Details and Capacity

Under the reported agreement, Anthropic will use the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility. The site is said to house more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and could provide Anthropic with around 300 megawatts of new capacity within a month.

Mutual Benefits and Future Plans

The partnership could benefit both companies. For Anthropic, the deal may help ease computing shortages caused by rising demand for its AI services. For SpaceX, it brings in a major AI customer at a time when the company is looking to strengthen its artificial intelligence ambitions ahead of a possible IPO.

The deal also points to Musk's broader plan to expand SpaceX beyond rockets and satellites. Anthropic has reportedly shown interest in working with SpaceX on future orbital AI compute capacity, including space-based data centres. Such orbital data centres are believed to be one of Musk's long-term goals and could become a major part of SpaceX's future business strategy.

Musk added that SpaceX has moved its own AI training work to Colossus 2, freeing up Colossus 1 for outside customers. He also said the company may offer computing capacity to other AI firms that make similar efforts to ensure their technology supports humanity.

The partnership marks a notable shift in Musk's public stance toward Anthropic. Earlier this year, he had sharply criticised the company, but his latest comments suggest a more practical approach as demand for AI computing power continues to rise across the industry.