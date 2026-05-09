Technology

SpaceX Partners With Anthropic to Provide AI Computing Power for Claude

SpaceX has partnered with Anthropic to provide computing power from its Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, helping the Claude AI maker meet rising demand. The deal marks a shift for Elon Musk, who previously criticised Anthropic but now says he will support AI firms working for humanity's benefit

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
SpaceX partner with Anthropic
SpacceX officially partnered with Anthropic

Elon Musk's SpaceX has reportedly signed a major computing partnership with AI company Anthropic, marking an unexpected collaboration between two high-profile players in the artificial intelligence race.

The agreement will allow Anthropic to use computing resources from SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, as the Claude AI maker looks to meet rising demand for its AI products, including its coding-focused tool, Claude Code.

Unlikely Partnership Despite Past Criticism

The deal has surprised many industry watchers because Musk has previously been a strong critic of Anthropic. In the past, he accused the company of bias and publicly criticised its direction.

However, Musk has now suggested that he is willing to provide computing power to AI companies that take steps to ensure their systems are beneficial to humanity.

Speaking about the partnership in a post on X, Musk said he had spent time with senior staff at Anthropic before agreeing to lease Colossus 1 to the company. He said he wanted to make sure Claude was "good for humanity" and added that "no one set off my evil detector."

Musk also compared the deal to SpaceX's satellite launch business, saying the company launches satellites for competitors under fair terms and pricing. In the same way, he said SpaceX would provide computing capacity to AI firms that are working toward a positive future.

Loading post from https://x.com/xai/status/2052060350770515978

Growing Demand for Claude AI

The agreement comes at a time when Anthropic is seeing strong demand for Claude, especially among developers and enterprise customers. At its developer day in San Francisco, the company also introduced a new Claude feature called Dreaming. The feature is designed to help Claude review work between sessions, identify patterns, and update files that store user preferences and useful context.

Technical Details and Capacity

Under the reported agreement, Anthropic will use the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility. The site is said to house more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and could provide Anthropic with around 300 megawatts of new capacity within a month.

Mutual Benefits and Future Plans

The partnership could benefit both companies. For Anthropic, the deal may help ease computing shortages caused by rising demand for its AI services. For SpaceX, it brings in a major AI customer at a time when the company is looking to strengthen its artificial intelligence ambitions ahead of a possible IPO.

The deal also points to Musk's broader plan to expand SpaceX beyond rockets and satellites. Anthropic has reportedly shown interest in working with SpaceX on future orbital AI compute capacity, including space-based data centres. Such orbital data centres are believed to be one of Musk's long-term goals and could become a major part of SpaceX's future business strategy.

Musk added that SpaceX has moved its own AI training work to Colossus 2, freeing up Colossus 1 for outside customers. He also said the company may offer computing capacity to other AI firms that make similar efforts to ensure their technology supports humanity.

The partnership marks a notable shift in Musk's public stance toward Anthropic. Earlier this year, he had sharply criticised the company, but his latest comments suggest a more practical approach as demand for AI computing power continues to rise across the industry.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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