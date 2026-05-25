In light of recent events in which students reacted negatively to tech leaders during discussions about the AI surge, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared his approach to addressing the awkward situation. He is scheduled to give a commencement address at Stanford University next month.

In a Tech TED podcast, "Hard Fork," he conveyed that the sudden Layoffs and the boom in AI left all the people in fear. He questions them about how they are dealing with it by raising their voices.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his readiness to handle the awkward situation. Sundar Pichai is set to deliver a commencement speech at Stanford University next month.

Views expressed on AI and future generations

In the tech podcast, he provides a new nickname called the boo strategy. The "boo strategy" isn't a traditional business plan; it refers to how tech executives like Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai navigate backlash and protests from graduating students. Amid AI-d

He also expressed his feelings about this generation. Sundar Pichai said he feels optimistic about the next generation, as they will be the ones driving it and feeling its impact. He also added that Humans are not evolved to process that much change.

In a speech this week, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told graduating University of Arizona students that the impact of AI would be larger, faster, and more consequential than anything before.

"It will touch every profession, every classroom, every hospital, every laboratory, every person, and every relationship you have," Eric Schmidt said as boos rang out.

"I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear in your generation that the future has already been written, that the machines are coming, that the jobs are evaporating, and I understand that fear," Sundar said.

Even as he acknowledged the term "job insecurity" and termed the young generation's fears "rational," Schmidt asserted that the change was inevitable and that everyone needed to adapt to it.

Some audience members criticised it, highlighting the irony that students are discouraged from using AI while the keynote speaker encourages its excessive use.

Instead of ignoring the elephant in the room, he directly addresses the tense public reckoning surrounding artificial intelligence, job security, and the future of work.