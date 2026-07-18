Technology

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Launched in India Starting at Rs 39,999

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G has launched in India with a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 50MP Sony LYT-700C camera, 50MP telephoto lens, 6,500mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. Prices start at Rs 39,999, with sales beginning July 21 on Amazon.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G
Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G launched with octa core Mediatek dimensity 7400
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Camon extended its lineup in India with the launch of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G, following the Camon 40 series. Camon 50 Ultra 5G was launched in India on Friday, July 17.

The Tecno Camon Ultra also follows the same approach, targeting flagship-level camera capabilities, such as a high-resolution Sony LYTIA sensor and advanced motion photography, large AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and sleek, premium designs without the premium flagship price.

Display Features

The Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR curved AMOLED display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, and 2,800Hz touch sampling rate.

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The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also ships with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Chipset and Camera features

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset powers the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The device packs a 6,500 mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou for connectivity. The handset is also equipped with a display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is approximately 7.75mm thick.

The Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a triple rear camera system with a 50 megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter and a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor.

It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, it sports a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset can record video at up to 4K/30 fps.

Price details

Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 in India. The company offers a launch coupon worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the phone's effective price to Rs. 36,999. It also offers customers the option to avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Colour and Availability

Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is launched with three colour variants: Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium.

The sale will begin in India on July 21. Purchase can be done through Amazon. 

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch curved Display
Display Type1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak Brightness4,500 nits peak brightness
Chipset
ProcessorOcta Core MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Camera
Main Rear Camera50MP rear camera with LYT-700C sensor
Ultra-Wide Camera8MP ultra-wide camera
Telephoto Camera50MP 3x telephoto sensor
Front Camera50MP front-facing camera
Battery
Capacity6500mAh battery
Charging45W fast charging
Storage
Option 18 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage
Option 212 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage
Option 312 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage
Pricing
Pricestarts from Rs. 39,999
Colour
VariantsCypress Green, Misty Purple, Nebula Titanium.
Availability
Launch DateLaunched on July 17
Sale DateSales start from July 21 (in India)
PlatformAmazon
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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