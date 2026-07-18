The Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR curved AMOLED display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, and 2,800Hz touch sampling rate.

The Tecno Camon Ultra also follows the same approach, targeting flagship-level camera capabilities, such as a high-resolution Sony LYTIA sensor and advanced motion photography, large AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and sleek, premium designs without the premium flagship price.

Camon extended its lineup in India with the launch of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G, following the Camon 40 series. Camon 50 Ultra 5G was launched in India on Friday, July 17.

The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also ships with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Chipset and Camera features

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset powers the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The device packs a 6,500 mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou for connectivity. The handset is also equipped with a display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is approximately 7.75mm thick.

The Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a triple rear camera system with a 50 megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter and a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor.

It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view.

For selfies and video calls, it sports a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset can record video at up to 4K/30 fps.

Price details

Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 in India. The company offers a launch coupon worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the phone's effective price to Rs. 36,999. It also offers customers the option to avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Colour and Availability

Techno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is launched with three colour variants: Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium.

The sale will begin in India on July 21. Purchase can be done through Amazon.