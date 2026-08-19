Technology

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Launched with Dimensity 7400, starts at Rs 49999

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G has launched in India with a 144Hz HyperLux AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset and 6,500mAh battery. Priced from Rs 49,999, it also features a 50MP OIS camera, IP69K rating, 45W charging and Alive Matrix LED lighting.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Tecno Pova 8 Pro
Tecno Pova8 Pro 5G launched with two color options
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Tecno has expanded its Pova lineup in India with the launch of the Pova 8 Pro 5G. The new smartphone arrives a few months after the standard Pova 8 was introduced in the country and brings a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a large battery.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is positioned as a performance-focused smartphone, with extra attention to gaming, thermal management, and durability.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is available in two configurations:

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  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999

  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 54,999

Tecno is offering an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on eligible credit cards, debit cards and UPI transactions.

The smartphone will go on sale in India from August 21 via Flipkart. It is available in Arc White, Graphite Black and Tundra Green colour options.

Display and Design

The Pova 8 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers a pixel density of 429ppi and is claimed to reach up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The display supports 1.07 billion colours and has a 93.18% screen-to-body ratio, making it one of the device's key highlights.

Tecno has also equipped the phone with its Alive Matrix display, which uses 177 mini LEDs to produce a breathing-light effect across more than 49 different scenarios.

The feature provides visual notifications and status indicators without relying entirely on the main display. The handset weighs 189 grams.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Pova 8 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. The 4nm octa-core processor reaches a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz and is paired with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU.

Tecno has also included its P1 graphics chip and a vapour-chamber cooling system. The cooling solution features a 5,000 sq mm heat-dissipation area, designed to control temperatures during gaming and other demanding workloads.

The phone runs HiOS 16 based on Android 16. Tecno has promised two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Cameras

The smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

For selfies and video calls, the Pova 8 Pro 5G comes with a 13MP front camera.

Battery and Charging

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

The combination of a large battery and a 4nm processor aims to provide longer usage between charges, while 45W charging support helps reduce charging time.

Connectivity and Security

The Pova 8 Pro 5G supports a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other connectivity features include:

  • USB Type-C

  • NFC

  • GPS

  • GLONASS

  • BeiDou

  • Galileo

For biometric security, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock.

Durability and Sensors

Tecno claims that the Pova 8 Pro 5G carries an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance, adding an extra layer of protection for users who want a more durable smartphone.

The onboard sensor package includes an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass and gyroscope.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED
Refresh rateUp to 144Hz
ResolutionNot specified
Pixel density429ppi
Peak brightnessUp to 4,500 nits
Colour support1.07 billion colours
Screen-to-body ratio93.18%
Special displayAlive Matrix with 177 mini LEDs
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
Process4nm
Peak clock speed2.6GHz
GPUARM Mali-G615
Graphics chipTecno P1
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage256GB / 512GB
CoolingVapour chamber, 5,000 sq mm
Camera
Rear cameras50MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera13MP
Battery
Battery6,500mAh
Charging45W wired
Software
SoftwareHiOS 16 based on Android 16
OS upgrades2
Security updates3 years
Connectivity
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
PortUSB Type-C
NFCYes
Other
DurabilityIP69K
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint + face unlock
Weight189g
ColoursArc White, Graphite Black, Tundra Green
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