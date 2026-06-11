The Tecno Pova 8 features a large 6.76-inch Full HD+ display designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, enabling smoother scrolling, animations, and gameplay compared to standard displays.

The Pova 8 5G is famous among users for its new introduction of a response to live music at the back Panel. Pova calls it the Alive Matrix Display, an interactive lighting system that responds in real time to your music, notifications, and interactions. Dynamic Orange amber light patterns pulse and animate across a geometric matrix.

Pova 85G is officially launched in India on June 11 with a massive 8000 mAh battery, equivalent to two days of use and a cyberpunk-inspired ALIVE Matrix rear-lighting system that responds to our music and notifications.

With its high refresh rate and expansive screen size, the device aims to provide responsive touch interactions and fluid visuals, making it suitable for mobile gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Processor and storage features

The Pova 8 has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also includes dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets.

The handset has a MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features a 14,689 sq mm cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

Camera features

For optics, the Pova 8 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera paired with a light sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera for video chats. The camera setups support several features, including AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, Time-lapse, Dual Video, Vlog mode, and Slow Motion.

Design features

The physical design adheres to a similar principle. It features sharp geometric details, industrial metal textures, and a sleek 3.3mm profile that makes everything else on a table seem outdated. It is cyberpunk brought to life, not just a theme you download from a wallpaper collection.

Battery features

The Pova 8 has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can offer up to 1,198.1 hours of standby time, up to 39.5 hours of calling time, and up to 17.77 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.66×78.46×8.8mm and weighs 225g.

Storage, Pricing, and Availability

Based on the two different RAM and storage configurations, the new Pova 8 5G differs in India. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs. 31,999.

Colour and availability

The innovative Pova 85G is available in three colour options: White, Orange and Terminal Green.

The Pova 8 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at official Techno retail stores.