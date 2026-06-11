Technology

Tecno Pova 8 Debuts in India With 8,000mAh Battery & Triple-Chipset Setup

Tecno Pova 8 5G has launched in India with a massive 8,000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, and the new cyberpunk-inspired Alive Matrix rear lighting system. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, the smartphone starts at ₹29,999 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retails

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Tecno Pova 8 5G
Tecno Pova 8 5G launched in India

Pova 85G is officially launched in India on June 11 with a massive 8000 mAh battery, equivalent to two days of use and a cyberpunk-inspired ALIVE Matrix rear-lighting system that responds to our music and notifications.

Highlighting features

The Pova 8 5G is famous among users for its new introduction of a response to live music at the back Panel. Pova calls it the Alive Matrix Display, an interactive lighting system that responds in real time to your music, notifications, and interactions. Dynamic Orange amber light patterns pulse and animate across a geometric matrix.

Display features

The Tecno Pova 8 features a large 6.76-inch Full HD+ display designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, enabling smoother scrolling, animations, and gameplay compared to standard displays.

With its high refresh rate and expansive screen size, the device aims to provide responsive touch interactions and fluid visuals, making it suitable for mobile gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

Processor and storage features

The Pova 8 has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with a Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also includes dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets.

The handset has a MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features a 14,689 sq mm cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

Camera features

For optics, the Pova 8 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera paired with a light sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera for video chats. The camera setups support several features, including AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Super Night Mode, Time-lapse, Dual Video, Vlog mode, and Slow Motion.

Design features

The physical design adheres to a similar principle. It features sharp geometric details, industrial metal textures, and a sleek 3.3mm profile that makes everything else on a table seem outdated. It is cyberpunk brought to life, not just a theme you download from a wallpaper collection.

Battery features

The Pova 8 has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can offer up to 1,198.1 hours of standby time, up to 39.5 hours of calling time, and up to 17.77 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.66×78.46×8.8mm and weighs 225g.

Storage, Pricing, and Availability

Based on the two different RAM and storage configurations, the new Pova 8 5G differs in India. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at Rs. 31,999.

Colour and availability

The innovative Pova 85G is available in three colour options: White, Orange and Terminal Green.

The Pova 8 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at official Techno retail stores.

Tecno Pova 8 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.76-inch Full HD+ display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Resolution1080 x 2344 pixels, 381 PPI Resolution
Brightness950 nits brightness
Touch Sampling1500Hz Instantaneous Touch Sampling
Performance
Processorocta-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor
ChipsetsD7100 + G1 + SE1 signal chipsets
Memory & Storage
6GB Variant6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 29,999.
8GB Variant8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 31,999.
Camera
Rear Camera50MP Sony LYTIA 600 + Light Sensor, AI CAM
Front Camera13MP, AI CAM.
Battery
Capacity8000mAh
Charging45 W fast Charging
Software
OSHiOS 16 is based on Android 16
Colors
Color OptionsWhite, Plasma Orange, Terminal Green
Availability
Purchase OptionsAmazon, Flipkart, offline retail shops

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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