The upcoming device is already listed on the global Tecno website with its key specifications, features, colour options and other crucial details.

Ahead of the official launch, Tecno has also revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, giving fans a first look at its appearance.

Tecno is gearing up to launch its latest Pova-series smartphone in India. The company has confirmed that the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G will make its debut in the country on August 21, adding another 5G smartphone to its performance-focused Pova lineup.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Design Revealed

Tecno has revealed the design of the Pova 8 Pro 5G with a secondary display on the back, called the Alive Matrix Display, placed next to the camera module.

The teaser images shared ahead of the launch reveal a modern design for the Pova 8 Pro 5G. The smartphone is expected to feature a distinctive rear camera module along with a sleek overall profile.

The design appears to follow Tecno's Pova-series styling, which typically combines a bold appearance with features aimed at users looking for performance and entertainment.

Pova 8 Pro 5G is teased to feature a new orange-finished button on the right side. The phone will also boast a flat metal frame.

While the company has showcased the phone's design, several specifications and features are still expected to be officially announced during the launch.

Chipset and OS details

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is already listed on Tecno's global website, along with its specifications, features and colour options. It ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm SoC. The chipset is claimed to deliver up to 2.6GHz peak clock speed. It also features an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Display features

On the front, the POVA 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

For photography, the POVA 8 Pro includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

A 13MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. The handset also packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Storage Details

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Alive Matrix Display

The Alive Matrix Display adds an interactive element to the back of the Pova 8 Pro. It employs Mini LED technology with 177 independently controlled LED beads that create a dynamic "Breathing Light" effect.

The lighting responds to more than 49 scenarios, including incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, music playback, file transfers, and other system events.

Launch Date and Availability

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 21. The company is expected to reveal the smartphone's complete specifications, pricing and availability details at the launch event.

More details regarding the phone's pricing and purchasing availability are expected to be announced soon.

What to Expect

As part of the Pova lineup, the new smartphone is expected to focus on performance, gaming and battery life. The addition of 5G connectivity should also make it suitable for users looking for faster mobile network speeds.

Tecno is yet to reveal the complete pricing details, so buyers will have to wait until the official launch for confirmation. The company could also announce introductory offers and other launch benefits for Indian consumers.

With the launch now just around the corner, the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to compete in India's increasingly crowded mid-range 5G smartphone segment.

The official launch on August 21 should provide a clearer picture of the phone's specifications, features and pricing in India.

The Alive Matrix Display appears to be a clever differentiator among similar-looking phones. However, buyers may want to wait for the India launch to learn the official pricing and the specifications of the POVA 8 Pro.

Colour Options

Globally, the handset is available in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green.