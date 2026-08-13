Technology

Tecno Pova 8Pro 5G with 6500mAh battery India Launch Set for August 21

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 21 with a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, 6,500mAh battery and unique Alive Matrix rear display. Pricing and availability details are expected at launch.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G
Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G available in two colorways
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Tecno is gearing up to launch its latest Pova-series smartphone in India. The company has confirmed that the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G will make its debut in the country on August 21, adding another 5G smartphone to its performance-focused Pova lineup.

Ahead of the official launch, Tecno has also revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, giving fans a first look at its appearance.

The upcoming device is already listed on the global Tecno website with its key specifications, features, colour options and other crucial details.

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Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Design Revealed

Tecno has revealed the design of the Pova 8 Pro 5G with a secondary display on the back, called the Alive Matrix Display, placed next to the camera module.

The teaser images shared ahead of the launch reveal a modern design for the Pova 8 Pro 5G. The smartphone is expected to feature a distinctive rear camera module along with a sleek overall profile.

The design appears to follow Tecno's Pova-series styling, which typically combines a bold appearance with features aimed at users looking for performance and entertainment.

Pova 8 Pro 5G is teased to feature a new orange-finished button on the right side. The phone will also boast a flat metal frame.

While the company has showcased the phone's design, several specifications and features are still expected to be officially announced during the launch.

Chipset and OS details

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is already listed on Tecno's global website, along with its specifications, features and colour options. It ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm SoC. The chipset is claimed to deliver up to 2.6GHz peak clock speed. It also features an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Display features

On the front, the POVA 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

For photography, the POVA 8 Pro includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

A 13MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. The handset also packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. 

Storage Details

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is listed with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Alive Matrix Display

The Alive Matrix Display adds an interactive element to the back of the Pova 8 Pro. It employs Mini LED technology with 177 independently controlled LED beads that create a dynamic "Breathing Light" effect.

The lighting responds to more than 49 scenarios, including incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, music playback, file transfers, and other system events. 

Launch Date and Availability

The Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on August 21. The company is expected to reveal the smartphone's complete specifications, pricing and availability details at the launch event.

More details regarding the phone's pricing and purchasing availability are expected to be announced soon.

What to Expect

As part of the Pova lineup, the new smartphone is expected to focus on performance, gaming and battery life. The addition of 5G connectivity should also make it suitable for users looking for faster mobile network speeds.

Tecno is yet to reveal the complete pricing details, so buyers will have to wait until the official launch for confirmation. The company could also announce introductory offers and other launch benefits for Indian consumers.

With the launch now just around the corner, the Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to compete in India's increasingly crowded mid-range 5G smartphone segment.

The official launch on August 21 should provide a clearer picture of the phone's specifications, features and pricing in India.

The Alive Matrix Display appears to be a clever differentiator among similar-looking phones. However, buyers may want to wait for the India launch to learn the official pricing and the specifications of the POVA 8 Pro. 

Colour Options

Globally, the handset is available in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.78-inch
Display Type1.5K HyperLux AMOLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak Brightness4,500 nits peak brightness
Secondary DisplayAlive Matrix Display on the rear
ProtectionGorilla Glass 7i and an Omni-Shield impact system
Water ResistanceIP69K/IP69/IP68/IP66 dust and water resistance
Chipset
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G chipset
GPUTECNO P1 graphics chip for gaming
OSHiOS 16 based on Android 16
Camera
Main Camera50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS
Ultra-Wide8MP ultra-wide camera
Front Camera13MP front camera
Battery
Capacity6,500mAh battery
Charging45W fast charging
Storage
Options8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB
Connectivity
AudioDolby Atmos stereo speakers
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4
Weight
DimensionsThe phone measures 7.39mm thick and weighs 189g
Colour
OptionsArc White, Graphite Black, Tundra Green colour option
Launch Date
IndiaAugust 21 (India)
Pricing
PriceYet to reveal
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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