Temple Wearable Launches at ₹85,000 With Brain Flow Tracking

Smart rings can monitor recovery, temperature and other health-related indicators.

The wearable technology market has seen plenty of innovation over the years.

Fitness bands have made everyday health tracking accessible to millions.

However, most of these devices focus on signals measured from the wrist, finger, or other parts of the body.

Deepinder Goyal, the entrepreneur behind Zomato, believes another important area is worth exploring: the brain.

That idea has led to the development of Temple, a small wearable device designed to sit directly on the side of the head, close to the Temple.

Instead of simply counting steps or tracking heart rate, Temple aims to monitor physiological signals associated with blood flow to the brain.

The device has attracted considerable attention because of its unusual placement, ambitious health-monitoring concept, and premium price.

It is also a notable departure from the conventional smartwatch and fitness tracker designs that have dominated the market.

Temple began attracting public attention after Goyal was spotted wearing a small metallic device near his head during a podcast appearance.

Since then, the company has gradually revealed more information about its technology, design, and plans for commercial availability.

Core Features And Functionality

Cerebral Blood Flow Tracking

The device attaches to the side of the head to measure real-time changes in blood volume going to the brain.

Entropy Score

It calculates a dynamic physical and cognitive strain score ranging from 1 to 250, showing exactly how much energy the body is expending.

Brainflow Metric

A specific, calibrated reading that translates cerebral data into actionable insights on mental focus and fatigue.

Skin-Adhesive Wearability

The hardware has no straps.

It sticks directly to the skin using medical-grade, 7-day single-use adhesive patches called "Grips".

Premium Finishes

The launch edition is handcrafted and comes in six distinct styles: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

Booking Platforms And Methods

Pre-orders for the Temple health wearable officially went live in India at 09:30 PM IST on November 1, 2026.

Bookings are processed directly through the dedicated Temple mobile application, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or through the official website temple.com.

To streamline checkout, the platforms let buyers complete account verification, fill in profile details, select colour finishes, and enter shipping addresses beforehand.

Manufacturing And Delivery Timeline

Each Temple device is handcrafted only after a purchase is completed to ensure strict quality control, operating under a specialised made-to-order model.

Physical delivery requires a three-month lead time from the purchase date.

Consequently, units ordered during the initial launch phase are estimated to arrive in early 2027.

Pricing And Refund Logistics

The initial Batch 01 edition of the devices is priced at ₹85,000, reportedly bundling a lifetime subscription to the software platform with a lifetime supply of medical-grade adhesive tapes.

Regarding the cancellation policy, buyers can request a full refund at any time before the device ships.

For now, Temple is an interesting experiment in the future of wearable technology.

Whether it eventually becomes as familiar as a smartwatch or remains a specialised product for enthusiasts and athletes will depend on what the company delivers after this first launch.