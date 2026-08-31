Ahead of the launch of Apple's next-generation products, the iPhone 17 Pro series and the iPhone Fold, as well as other devices, John Ternus will officially serve as Apple's CEO on September 1.

A few months ago, news of Tim Cook stepping down from the CEO position attracted widespread attention. Now, on August 31, Tim Cook has officially stepped down as CEO after 15 years.

Tim Cook, after serving as CEO for over 15 years at Apple, has decided to step down, and the position will be succeeded by John Ternus tomorrow. Ahead of the launch of numerous Apple products, the New CEO will take the helm.

Each Apple launch event for the past 15 years has seen Tim Cook stand on stage as CEO, but it is not certain whether he will do so tomorrow; however, he is expected to grace the stage while launching the new products.

John Ternus worked at the American tech giant for more than 25 years, joining in 2001. Ternus took the role as AI was in bloom and smart devices evolved into AI systems more capable than ever.

His leadership comes at a crucial time, as Apple faces pressure to accelerate its artificial intelligence efforts, an area where rivals have moved faster. Ternus's engineering background could shape the company's next wave of hardware innovation.

The CEO role is challenging, given the tech firm's many responsibilities. As CEO, he will have to guide Apple as it navigates the AI waters, ensuring the brand remains relevant and retains its place as a top mobile brand worldwide.

Over the years, Cook led Apple's expansion in China. Today, China is also pushing iPhones away, with more buyers choosing indigenous brands like Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo over Apple.

Now, new CEO John Ternus has the challenge of making Apple tech a dominant product once again in the China market. He also needs to address current technological challenges, including the RAM shortage. This makes everyone watch John Ternus's moves and decisions to improve Apple's growth.

Tim Cook's New Role in Apple

On August 20, Apple officially announced the CEO change and also said that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook. Tim Cook was a high performer at Apple, taking the tech firm from a $350 billion valuation to a current valuation of over $4 trillion.

Cook became Apple CEO in August 2011, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs. During his tenure, Apple expanded beyond the iPhone with major new products and services, including the Apple Watch and AirPods, while dramatically growing its services business.

From September 1, Cook will become Apple's executive chairman. In that position, he will continue to assist the company on selected matters, including engagement with policymakers around the world.

Apple's board has also appointed Arthur Levinson, who served as the company's non-executive chairman for 15 years, as lead independent director.