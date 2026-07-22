The detailed specifications of the upcoming Vivo S2 are based on recent leaks.

It is expected to launch in August 2026.

Vivo is reportedly expected to launch the Vivo S2, a mid-range 5G smartphone that aims to combine long battery life, smooth performance, and modern features.

Display And Design

Screen Size & Type

Expected 6.59-inch to 6.72-inch 1.5K OLED or AMOLED panel.

Refresh Rate

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Design Language

Slim, lightweight build.

Biometrics

In-display fingerprint scanner.

Hardware And Performance

Processor Options

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform or a high-end MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Memory & Storage

8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Operating System

Funtouch OS 16, built on the latest Android 16 architecture.

Camera Configuration

Rear Cameras

50MP primary sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Front Camera

32MP sensor for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Battery And Charging

Battery Capacity

7,000mAh battery.

Charging Speed

80W wired charging, alongside wireless charging capabilities.

Connectivity And Network

Network

5G network compatibility.

Peripherals

USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, and an integrated IR blaster.

Comparison: Oppo Reno 16 Pro Vs Vivo S2

The newly debuted Oppo Reno 16 Pro and the upcoming Vivo S2 represent a fierce premium battleground, both targeting users who prioritise high-end mobile photography, massive batteries, and stylish builds.

Key Takeaways And Performance Difference

Display And Form Factor

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro targets a more pocket-friendly footprint with a compact 6.32-inch panel, running at a hyper-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo S2 will offer a noticeably larger 6.59-inch screen space for media consumption.

Processing Raw Power

Vivo's adoption of the next-generation Snapdragon platform could give it a generational edge in raw computing and AI processing over Oppo's already capable Dimensity 8550 Super, which is an advanced, premium mid-range processor built on a highly efficient 4nm production process.

Camera Strategies

Oppo relies on sheer pixel density with a massive 200MP primary sensor to crop into images cleanly.

Vivo is leaning toward optical versatility, deploying a hardware-driven 50MP periscope telephoto setup for superior native optical zoom tracking.

Power Delivery

While Oppo brings an impressive 6,700mAh cell to the table, Vivo is breaking records by squeezing a massive 7,000+ mAh battery into a slim chassis, complete with premium wireless charging capabilities missing on standard competitors.

Recommending the Ideal Choice

Buy the Oppo Reno 16 Pro to:

Enjoy a fully reviewed device with excellent thermal stability and reliable real-world battery endurance.

Capture highly precise landscapes with a 200MP sensor built for clean cropping and sharp prints.

Hold Off On Purchasing The Vivo S2 For Now:

It offers exceptional multi-day performance thanks to its sleek design, which accommodates an impressive 7,000+ mAh battery.

The periscope lens design tracks long-range shots much better natively than standard telephoto lenses.

Launch Timeline And Pricing

The device is tipped for early August 2026, with sales aligning around the August 15 Independence Day promotional windows.

Industry leaks project a price tag between ₹45,000 and ₹50,000, placing it directly in India's competitive premium tier.

The device has been officially spotted on the GSMA, BIS, and Bluetooth SIG databases under the model number V2576.