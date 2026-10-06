The S2 FE appears to have a slightly different purpose from the regular Vivo S2.

The phone arrives as buyers increasingly look beyond camera megapixels and processor names, with battery life, durability, display quality, and long-term usability becoming equally important.

Vivo has added a new member to its S-series smartphone family in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE 5G.

Rather than focusing primarily on a slim design and lifestyle-oriented features, Vivo has placed much stronger emphasis on endurance, protection, and battery capacity with the new FE model.

That shift makes sense for today's smartphone market.

Many users now use their phones as their primary entertainment device, navigation tool, gaming machine, camera, and communication device.

For these users, battery anxiety can be as frustrating as slow performance.

Key Specifications And Features

Vivo S2 FE 5G stands out in the mid-range segment primarily for breaking a Guinness World Record for battery endurance.

It packs a massive powerhouse battery inside a highly durable, military-grade chassis.

Vivo S2 FE 5G Specifications Specification Details Battery Battery Capacity 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, one of the largest capacities available in a mainstream commercial smartphone Real World Endurance Up to 68 hours of continuous calling or 30 hours of TikTok video playback on a single charge Charging Speed 44W Flash Charge wired fast charging; also supports reverse wired charging to act as a power bank Durability Extreme Protection Dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, withstands high-pressure hot-water jets and deep immersion Drop Resistance MIL-STD military-grade tested, protecting from severe impacts, sand, extreme temperatures, and drops onto hard surfaces Display Screen Size & Type 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a sharp 2800 x 1260 resolution Refresh Rate & HDR 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification Brightness Peak High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 2,000 nits Performance Processor 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC Thermal System 3,800mm² vapour chamber cooling area Memory & Storage 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Camera Rear Cameras 50MP Sony main sensor (IMX882) + 2MP bokeh lens; supports 4K video recording Front Camera 32MP punch-hole camera Software OS Version OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 Origin Island Dynamic interface notification element for real-time application updates such as food delivery tracking or taxi arrivals Origin Kit Cross-device productivity platform for media sharing, clipboard syncing, and wireless screen casting to Windows and macOS devices Build Weight Approximately 224 to 225 grams, depending on the colourway

Variant Pricing

The smartphone is available in two configurations: the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹38,999, while the higher-tier variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹42,999.

Availability And Sales Channels

The Vivo S2 FE launches in three colour options: Stellar Green, Zen White, and Titan Black and is available for purchase across both digital and physical marketplace networks.

Consumers can buy the device online through mainstream e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official Vivo India E-Store, or in person at major electronics retail stores, exclusive brand outlets, and authorised multi-brand dealers across the country.

Launch Offers And Benefits

The smartphone launch introduces multiple early-bird incentives designed to reduce the effective purchase cost.

Instant 10% cashback or bank discount when paying with major credit and debit cards

Optional 10% exchange bonus for trading in older devices

40% discount on Vivo V-Shield protection

No-cost EMI options and zero down payment plans spanning up to 15 months

Retail purchases also include complimentary value-add-ons, including a one-year extended warranty and six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage.