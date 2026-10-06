Technology

Vivo S2 FE 5G Launched in India With 10000mAh Battery at ₹38,999

Vivo has launched the S2 FE 5G in India with a massive 10,000mAh battery, 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300e chipset, and IP68/IP69 durability ratings. Starting at ₹38,999, the phone targets users seeking long battery life, rugged protection, and all-day performance.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo S2 FE
Vivo S2 FE launched in three different colorways
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Vivo has added a new member to its S-series smartphone family in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE 5G.

The phone arrives as buyers increasingly look beyond camera megapixels and processor names, with battery life, durability, display quality, and long-term usability becoming equally important.

The S2 FE appears to have a slightly different purpose from the regular Vivo S2.

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Rather than focusing primarily on a slim design and lifestyle-oriented features, Vivo has placed much stronger emphasis on endurance, protection, and battery capacity with the new FE model.

That shift makes sense for today's smartphone market.

Many users now use their phones as their primary entertainment device, navigation tool, gaming machine, camera, and communication device.

For these users, battery anxiety can be as frustrating as slow performance.

Key Specifications And Features

Vivo S2 FE 5G stands out in the mid-range segment primarily for breaking a Guinness World Record for battery endurance.

It packs a massive powerhouse battery inside a highly durable, military-grade chassis.

Vivo S2 FE 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Battery
Battery Capacity10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, one of the largest capacities available in a mainstream commercial smartphone
Real World EnduranceUp to 68 hours of continuous calling or 30 hours of TikTok video playback on a single charge
Charging Speed44W Flash Charge wired fast charging; also supports reverse wired charging to act as a power bank
Durability
Extreme ProtectionDual IP68 and IP69 ratings, withstands high-pressure hot-water jets and deep immersion
Drop ResistanceMIL-STD military-grade tested, protecting from severe impacts, sand, extreme temperatures, and drops onto hard surfaces
Display
Screen Size & Type6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a sharp 2800 x 1260 resolution
Refresh Rate & HDR120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification
BrightnessPeak High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 2,000 nits
Performance
Processor6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC
Thermal System3,800mm² vapour chamber cooling area
Memory & Storage6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
Camera
Rear Cameras50MP Sony main sensor (IMX882) + 2MP bokeh lens; supports 4K video recording
Front Camera32MP punch-hole camera
Software
OS VersionOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Origin IslandDynamic interface notification element for real-time application updates such as food delivery tracking or taxi arrivals
Origin KitCross-device productivity platform for media sharing, clipboard syncing, and wireless screen casting to Windows and macOS devices
Build
WeightApproximately 224 to 225 grams, depending on the colourway

Variant Pricing

The smartphone is available in two configurations: the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹38,999, while the higher-tier variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹42,999.

Availability And Sales Channels

The Vivo S2 FE launches in three colour options: Stellar Green, Zen White, and Titan Black and is available for purchase across both digital and physical marketplace networks.

Consumers can buy the device online through mainstream e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official Vivo India E-Store, or in person at major electronics retail stores, exclusive brand outlets, and authorised multi-brand dealers across the country.

Launch Offers And Benefits

The smartphone launch introduces multiple early-bird incentives designed to reduce the effective purchase cost.

  • Instant 10% cashback or bank discount when paying with major credit and debit cards

  • Optional 10% exchange bonus for trading in older devices

  • 40% discount on Vivo V-Shield protection

  • No-cost EMI options and zero down payment plans spanning up to 15 months

Retail purchases also include complimentary value-add-ons, including a one-year extended warranty and six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage.

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