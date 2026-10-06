Vivo has added a new member to its S-series smartphone family in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE 5G.
The phone arrives as buyers increasingly look beyond camera megapixels and processor names, with battery life, durability, display quality, and long-term usability becoming equally important.
The S2 FE appears to have a slightly different purpose from the regular Vivo S2.
Rather than focusing primarily on a slim design and lifestyle-oriented features, Vivo has placed much stronger emphasis on endurance, protection, and battery capacity with the new FE model.
That shift makes sense for today's smartphone market.
Many users now use their phones as their primary entertainment device, navigation tool, gaming machine, camera, and communication device.
For these users, battery anxiety can be as frustrating as slow performance.
Key Specifications And Features
Vivo S2 FE 5G stands out in the mid-range segment primarily for breaking a Guinness World Record for battery endurance.
It packs a massive powerhouse battery inside a highly durable, military-grade chassis.
Variant Pricing
The smartphone is available in two configurations: the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹38,999, while the higher-tier variant offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹42,999.
Availability And Sales Channels
The Vivo S2 FE launches in three colour options: Stellar Green, Zen White, and Titan Black and is available for purchase across both digital and physical marketplace networks.
Consumers can buy the device online through mainstream e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official Vivo India E-Store, or in person at major electronics retail stores, exclusive brand outlets, and authorised multi-brand dealers across the country.
Launch Offers And Benefits
The smartphone launch introduces multiple early-bird incentives designed to reduce the effective purchase cost.
Instant 10% cashback or bank discount when paying with major credit and debit cards
Optional 10% exchange bonus for trading in older devices
40% discount on Vivo V-Shield protection
No-cost EMI options and zero down payment plans spanning up to 15 months
Retail purchases also include complimentary value-add-ons, including a one-year extended warranty and six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage.