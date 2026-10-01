Vivo is positioning the S2 FE around a combination of battery life, design, and display experience. Vivo's teasers highlight the phone's sleek, youth-focused design, distinctive aesthetics and immersive display, while also hinting at what could be the company's largest smartphone battery yet.

The smartphone is expected to debut alongside the Vivo V80, and Vivo has teased the new S-series model ahead of its official launch.

Vivo is preparing to expand its S-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE on October 6.

According to leaks, the Vivo S2 FE could feature a 10,000mAh battery, making battery capacity a key highlight of the upcoming smartphone. The device is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. A 32MP front camera is also tipped for selfies and video calls.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300E chipset could power the Vivo S2 FE and may feature a reported 3,800-square-millimetre VC cooling system. The phone is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

The promotional material carries the tagline "My New Story" and shows a dual-camera setup on the rear. Vivo is expected to reveal the remaining hardware and software details at the launch event.

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Vivo S2 FE Expected Price in India

The Vivo S2 FE is tipped to be priced at around ₹40,000 in India. If accurate, it would be positioned below the Vivo S2, which starts at ₹42,999.

The smartphone is expected to be sold through Flipkart, Vivo India's online store and Vivo's offline retail network.

However, Vivo has not yet confirmed all the leaked specifications and pricing. Vivo is expected to announce more details on October 6.