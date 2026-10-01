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Vivo S2 FE India Launch on Oct 6 with 10000mAh battery, Check Specs

Vivo S2 FE is set to launch in India on October 6 alongside the Vivo V80, with a 10,000mAh battery, 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera and IP68/IP69 ratings.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo S2 FE
Vivo S2 FE scheduled to release on October 6
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Vivo is preparing to expand its S-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE on October 6.

The smartphone is expected to debut alongside the Vivo V80, and Vivo has teased the new S-series model ahead of its official launch.

Vivo is positioning the S2 FE around a combination of battery life, design, and display experience. Vivo's teasers highlight the phone's sleek, youth-focused design, distinctive aesthetics and immersive display, while also hinting at what could be the company's largest smartphone battery yet.

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According to leaks, the Vivo S2 FE could feature a 10,000mAh battery, making battery capacity a key highlight of the upcoming smartphone. The device is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. A 32MP front camera is also tipped for selfies and video calls.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300E chipset could power the Vivo S2 FE and may feature a reported 3,800-square-millimetre VC cooling system. The phone is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

The promotional material carries the tagline "My New Story" and shows a dual-camera setup on the rear. Vivo is expected to reveal the remaining hardware and software details at the launch event.

Loading post from https://x.com/Vivo_India/status/2105185209755013503

Vivo S2 FE Expected Price in India

The Vivo S2 FE is tipped to be priced at around ₹40,000 in India. If accurate, it would be positioned below the Vivo S2, which starts at ₹42,999.

The smartphone is expected to be sold through Flipkart, Vivo India's online store and Vivo's offline retail network.

However, Vivo has not yet confirmed all the leaked specifications and pricing. Vivo is expected to announce more details on October 6.

Vivo S2 FE Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.7-inch display
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300E
Battery10,000mAh
Rear Camera50MP + 2MP dual camera
Front Camera32MP
Cooling3,800 sq mm VC cooling system
OSOriginOS, based on Android 17
DurabilityIP68 + IP69
Expected PriceAround ₹40,000
Launch DateOctober 6, 2026
Sales ChannelsFlipkart, Vivo India online store and offline stores
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