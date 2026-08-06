Technology

Vivo S2 Launched with 7050mAh Battery Starts at Rs 39,999, Check Specs

Vivo S2 has launched in India with a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, 7050mAh battery, 50MP Sony camera, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Priced from Rs 39,999, the smartphone will go on sale from August 11, 2026.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo S2
Vivo S2 launched with three elegant colors
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Vivo has launched the Vivo S2 smartphone in India, targeting the premium mid-range segment with a focus on design, photography, and everyday performance. The device combines a flagship-inspired look with advanced camera features, AI-powered tools, and a large battery.

Vivo S2 comes in three colour options - Silk White, Sapphire, and Regal Bronze. It will be available for purchase from August 11, 2026, through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999.

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Vivo is offering launch benefits including up to 10% instant cashback on select bank cards and UPI transactions, no-cost EMI options, exchange bonuses, one-year extended warranty, and V-Shield screen protection offers.

Jio users will also receive up to 5,000GB cloud storage for 18 months along with Google Gemini Pro benefits.

Vivo S2 Full Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.83-inch 3D curved AMOLED display
Resolution1.5K Ultra HD resolution
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
HDRHDR10+ support
BrightnessUp to 3000 nits local peak brightness
Processor and Software
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset
Process NodeBuilt on a 4nm process
PerformanceAnTuTu score up to 970,000
SoftwareOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Camera
Rear Camera50MP Sony main rear camera sensor
Front Camera32MP front camera
VideoSupports 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras
AI FeaturesAI Erase 2.0 for removing unwanted objects from images
Camera ModesNight, Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Ultra HD Document, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Food, and Dual View
Battery and Charging
Battery7050mAh battery
Charging44W Flash Charge support
Durability
Water ResistanceIP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance
BuildMilitary-grade durability certification
Storage Variants and Price
8GB + 128GBRs 39,999
8GB + 256GBRs 49,999

The Vivo S2 aims to attract users looking for a stylish smartphone with premium design, strong camera capabilities, long battery life, and high-end durability features in the mid-range category.

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Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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