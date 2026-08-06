Vivo has launched the Vivo S2 smartphone in India, targeting the premium mid-range segment with a focus on design, photography, and everyday performance. The device combines a flagship-inspired look with advanced camera features, AI-powered tools, and a large battery.

Vivo S2 comes in three colour options - Silk White, Sapphire, and Regal Bronze. It will be available for purchase from August 11, 2026, through Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 49,999.