The Vivo S60t sports a dual-SIM setup and runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, based on Android 17. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo S60t in China, expanding its S-series lineup. It is the third model in the recently unveiled Vivo S60 lineup, focusing on performance, battery life, and a premium design.

The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone weighs about 207g, and it measures 157.52 x 74.33 x 7.92mm.

Processor and Chipset details

The Vivo S60t ships with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset. The phone also features three efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz.

The phone also features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 12GB.

Camera Features

The handset sports a triple-camera setup. It offers a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation and autofocus, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphone can record videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

Battery and connectivity features

The Vivo S60t packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The device also supports connectivity including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

Pricing details

The handset starts at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant, which offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 57,000).

Colour and Availability

The device will be offered in three colour options in China, including Early Summer Green, Midsummer Night, and Starry Sea. It can be purchased through China's official Vivo online store.

The device may not launch in India, since Vivo has traditionally limited its S-series smartphones to its home country, China. Instead, Vivo is releasing the V80, S2 FE, and X Fold 6 in India on October 6th, along with unveiling OriginOS 6.