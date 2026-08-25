Positioned as a performance-focused smartphone with a slim profile, the Vivo T5 5G combines a curved AMOLED display with a large battery while retaining a relatively thin chassis.

Ahead of the debut, the company has started teasing the handset through its official channels, revealing several key details about its design, display, processor and battery.

Vivo is preparing to introduce the Vivo T5 5G in India, with the smartphone officially scheduled to launch on September 2, 2026.

The company is also highlighting its artificial intelligence capabilities, including a dedicated NPU designed for on-device AI workloads.

Vivo T5 5G India Launch and Expected Price

The Vivo T5 5G will officially launch in India on September 2. While Vivo has not yet confirmed the final price, the smartphone is expected to fall in the Rs 34,999 to Rs 49,999 price segment.

The handset will be available to purchase online through Flipkart and the Vivo India official store.

Vivo is expected to reveal additional specifications, pricing details and availability information during the launch event.

Vivo T5 5G Design

The Vivo T5 5G introduces what the company calls its "Skyline Design". The smartphone features an ultra-slim 0.799cm body with curved edges designed to provide a more comfortable grip.

The device will be offered in two colour options:

Royal Bronze

Silver Green

Despite housing a battery with a capacity of more than 7,000mAh, Vivo is positioning the T5 5G as one of the slimmest smartphones in its category.

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Vivo T5 5G Display Specifications

The smartphone features a 1.5K-resolution 3D curved AMOLED display designed to deliver a more premium viewing experience.

The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which should provide smoother scrolling, animations and supported gaming experiences.

Display Specifications

Display: 3D curved AMOLED

Resolution: 1.5K

Refresh rate: Up to 144Hz

Design: Curved display with curved edges

Vivo T5 5G Processor and AI Features

The Vivo T5 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The processor is paired with hardware designed to support on-device artificial intelligence tasks.

Vivo is also promoting the phone as GenAI-ready, with an NPU dedicated to AI processing. The handset will run on OriginOS, with integrated AI software features expected to form part of the overall user experience.

This combination could allow the phone to handle supported AI functions directly on the device rather than relying entirely on cloud processing.

Performance Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo

AI: Dedicated NPU

Software: OriginOS

AI capability: GenAI-ready

Vivo T5 5G Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo T5 5G is its 7,050mAh battery.

Vivo says the handset is designed to be the slimmest device in its category to accommodate a battery exceeding 7,000mAh. This gives the phone a notable combination of a thin profile and high battery capacity.

Battery Specifications

Battery: 7,050mAh

Capacity category: Above 7,000mAh

Key focus: Large battery in an ultra-slim body

Vivo T5 5G Specifications Feature Details Launch date September 2, 2026 Display 3D curved AMOLED Resolution 1.5K Refresh rate Up to 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo AI GenAI-ready NPU Operating system OriginOS Battery 7,050mAh Thickness 0.799cm Design Skyline Design Colours Royal Bronze, Silver Green Expected price Rs 34,999-Rs 49,999 Sales platforms Flipkart, Vivo India official store

What to Expect From Vivo T5 5G

The Vivo T5 5G appears to target buyers who want a mix of premium display technology, strong battery endurance, and AI-focused performance without a bulky smartphone design.

The 1.5K curved AMOLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and 7,050mAh battery are among its headline specifications.

However, Vivo is yet to reveal several important details, including the complete camera specifications, RAM and storage configurations, charging capabilities and final pricing.

More information is expected when the Vivo T5 5G officially launches in India on September 2.