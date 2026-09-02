Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 in India, bringing a premium-looking display, a large battery and a performance-focused chipset to the company's T-series lineup.
The smartphone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and comes with a promise of three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
Vivo T5 will be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, with the top-end model offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will go on sale in India from September 9 through Flipkart and Vivo's official website.
Vivo T5: Key Highlights
Vivo T5 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and a pixel density of 449ppi. It also supports HDR10+ and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
Vivo has equipped the phone with an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. This gives the handset added protection against water and dust exposure.
The device runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. The chipset features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz alongside four performance cores and is paired with the MediaTek NPU 850. The smartphone also uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
A dual rear camera system handles photography. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera.
For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 32MP front-facing camera and supports video recording at up to 4K resolution.
The battery is another major highlight. The Vivo T5 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging, giving it a sizeable capacity for users who prioritise long battery life.
Vivo T5 India Price and Variants
Vivo has launched the T5 in four configurations:
6GB + 128GB: ₹34,999
8GB + 128GB: ₹39,999
8GB + 256GB: ₹44,999
12GB + 256GB: ₹49,999
The company is offering an instant bank discount of up to ₹4,000 for customers using eligible Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC credit cards.
Sale and Availability
The Vivo T5 will officially go on sale in India from September 9. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart and Vivo's official website.