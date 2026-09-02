Vivo T5 will be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, with the top-end model offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will go on sale in India from September 9 through Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and comes with a promise of three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 in India, bringing a premium-looking display, a large battery and a performance-focused chipset to the company's T-series lineup.

Vivo T5: Key Highlights

Vivo T5 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and a pixel density of 449ppi. It also supports HDR10+ and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Vivo has equipped the phone with an IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. This gives the handset added protection against water and dust exposure.

The device runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. The chipset features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz alongside four performance cores and is paired with the MediaTek NPU 850. The smartphone also uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

A dual rear camera system handles photography. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 32MP front-facing camera and supports video recording at up to 4K resolution.

The battery is another major highlight. The Vivo T5 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging, giving it a sizeable capacity for users who prioritise long battery life.

Vivo T5 Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 144Hz Peak brightness Up to 2,000 nits Colour gamut 100% DCI-P3 Pixel density 449ppi Touch sampling 300Hz HDR HDR10+ Performance Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Process 4nm NPU MediaTek NPU 850 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Camera Rear camera 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS + 8MP ultrawide Front camera 32MP Video Up to 4K Battery Battery 7,050mAh Charging 44W wired fast charging Software OS OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 OS upgrades 3 generations Security updates 5 years Connectivity Water/dust resistance IP68 + IP69 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS Port USB Type-C Colours Royal Bronze, Silver Green

Vivo T5 India Price and Variants

Vivo has launched the T5 in four configurations:

6GB + 128GB: ₹34,999

8GB + 128GB: ₹39,999

8GB + 256GB: ₹44,999

12GB + 256GB: ₹49,999

The company is offering an instant bank discount of up to ₹4,000 for customers using eligible Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Sale and Availability

The Vivo T5 will officially go on sale in India from September 9. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart and Vivo's official website.