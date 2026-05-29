Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 in select global markets, expanding its mid-range T5 smartphone lineup. The new handset joins the Vivo T5 Pro 5G and Vivo T5x 5G, but arrives as a 4G smartphone aimed at users seeking long battery life and reliable everyday performance.

The Vivo T5 has debuted in Mexico and is now available on Vivo's online store. The smartphone comes in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at MXN 5,799 (roughly ₹32,000). Buyers can choose between Black and Golden colour options.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 6nm process. The octa-core processor includes four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores clocked up to 2.9GHz. The handset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.