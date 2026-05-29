Technology

Vivo T5 Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 Chipset and 50MP Camera

Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 in Mexico as part of its T5 lineup, featuring a Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset, a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, and a massive 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and starts at roughly ₹32,000.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo T5 launched in Mexico
Vivo T5 Launched in Mexico with 7500mAh battery

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 in select global markets, expanding its mid-range T5 smartphone lineup. The new handset joins the Vivo T5 Pro 5G and Vivo T5x 5G, but arrives as a 4G smartphone aimed at users seeking long battery life and reliable everyday performance.

The Vivo T5 has debuted in Mexico and is now available on Vivo's online store. The smartphone comes in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at MXN 5,799 (roughly ₹32,000). Buyers can choose between Black and Golden colour options.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo T5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 6nm process. The octa-core processor includes four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores clocked up to 2.9GHz. The handset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Display

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. Vivo claims the screen offers 83 per cent NTSC colour coverage and up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness for better outdoor visibility.

Camera System

Optically, the Vivo T5 features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. A 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture accompanies it. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32MP front-facing camera. An LED flash is also placed on the rear panel.

Battery and Charging

One of the key highlights of the Vivo T5 is its massive 7,200mAh battery, which supports 44W wired fast charging. The device is designed to offer extended battery life for heavy users.

Software and Connectivity

The handset ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box and supports dual SIM functionality. Vivo also claims the smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T5 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo T5 Full Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,250 nits peak brightness, 83% NTSC colour coverage
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 octa-core chipset (6nm)
RAM & Storage8GB LPDDR4x RAM + 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
Rear Camera50MP primary sensor (f/2.0) + 2MP secondary sensor (f/2.4)
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
SoftwareAndroid 16-based OriginOS 6
Battery7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging
DurabilityIP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance ratings
Connectivity4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C
ColoursBlack, Golden
PriceMXN 5,799 (roughly ₹32,000) for 8GB + 256GB variant

With a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a durable build, the Vivo T5 appears positioned as a feature-packed mid-range option in Vivo's expanding T-series lineup.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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