Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 in select global markets, expanding its mid-range T5 smartphone lineup. The new handset joins the Vivo T5 Pro 5G and Vivo T5x 5G, but arrives as a 4G smartphone aimed at users seeking long battery life and reliable everyday performance.
The Vivo T5 has debuted in Mexico and is now available on Vivo's online store. The smartphone comes in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at MXN 5,799 (roughly ₹32,000). Buyers can choose between Black and Golden colour options.
Performance and Storage
Under the hood, the Vivo T5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 6nm process. The octa-core processor includes four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores clocked up to 2.9GHz. The handset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.
Display
The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. Vivo claims the screen offers 83 per cent NTSC colour coverage and up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness for better outdoor visibility.
Camera System
Optically, the Vivo T5 features a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. A 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture accompanies it. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32MP front-facing camera. An LED flash is also placed on the rear panel.
Battery and Charging
One of the key highlights of the Vivo T5 is its massive 7,200mAh battery, which supports 44W wired fast charging. The device is designed to offer extended battery life for heavy users.
Software and Connectivity
The handset ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box and supports dual SIM functionality. Vivo also claims the smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
Connectivity options on the Vivo T5 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.
With a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a durable build, the Vivo T5 appears positioned as a feature-packed mid-range option in Vivo's expanding T-series lineup.