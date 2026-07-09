The teaser reveals that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, promising extended battery life and faster charging.

The announcement was made through an official post on X, alongside the launch of a dedicated Flipkart microsite, confirming that the handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform after its debut.

Vivo has officially started teasing the arrival of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G in India. While the company has yet to announce the launch date, it has confirmed several key features of the upcoming budget 5G smartphone, including its battery capacity and fast-charging support.

The promotional video also offers an early look at the phone's design, showing a flat rear panel with a dual-camera setup and side-mounted power and volume buttons.

Although Vivo has not shared the complete specifications, several leaks have revealed what users can expect from the device.

Loading post from https://x.com/Vivo_India/status/2075135807913127964…

According to reports, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

The smartphone is also tipped to run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, making it one of the first budget Vivo phones to ship with the latest Android version.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), offering a smoother viewing experience outdoors.

For photography, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is rumoured to sport a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor. In contrast, a 5MP front-facing camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is also tipped to arrive in multiple storage configurations, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants.

Leaks further suggest that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and will carry an IP64- or IP65-rated dust- and water-resistant design. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed the exact protection rating.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is expected to launch in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options.

With the Flipkart microsite now live and promotional teasers already rolling out, Vivo is expected to announce the official launch date in the coming days.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G (Expected Specifications)

Display

6.74-inch HD+ LCD display

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 1,200 nits peak brightness (HBM)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6400 (expected)

Software

OriginOS 6

Android 16

Rear Camera

50MP primary camera

Secondary rear sensor

Front Camera

5MP selfie camera

Battery

6,500mAh battery (Officially confirmed)

44W FlashCharge support (Officially confirmed)

Storage (Expected)

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

6GB + 256GB

Security

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Durability

IP64/IP65-rated dust and water resistance (rumoured)

Colours (Expected)

Twilight Shadow

Wave Blue

Availability

Flipkart (confirmed)

Key Highlights