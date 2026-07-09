Vivo has officially started teasing the arrival of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G in India. While the company has yet to announce the launch date, it has confirmed several key features of the upcoming budget 5G smartphone, including its battery capacity and fast-charging support.
The announcement was made through an official post on X, alongside the launch of a dedicated Flipkart microsite, confirming that the handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform after its debut.
The teaser reveals that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, promising extended battery life and faster charging.
The promotional video also offers an early look at the phone's design, showing a flat rear panel with a dual-camera setup and side-mounted power and volume buttons.
Although Vivo has not shared the complete specifications, several leaks have revealed what users can expect from the device.
According to reports, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.
The smartphone is also tipped to run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, making it one of the first budget Vivo phones to ship with the latest Android version.
The handset is expected to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), offering a smoother viewing experience outdoors.
For photography, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is rumoured to sport a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor. In contrast, a 5MP front-facing camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is also tipped to arrive in multiple storage configurations, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants.
Leaks further suggest that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and will carry an IP64- or IP65-rated dust- and water-resistant design. However, Vivo has not officially confirmed the exact protection rating.
The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is expected to launch in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options.
With the Flipkart microsite now live and promotional teasers already rolling out, Vivo is expected to announce the official launch date in the coming days.
Vivo T5 Lite 5G (Expected Specifications)
Display
Processor
Software
Rear Camera
50MP primary camera
Secondary rear sensor
Front Camera
Battery
Storage (Expected)
4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
6GB + 256GB
Security
Durability
Colours (Expected)
Availability
Key Highlights
Vivo has officially teased the India launch of the T5 Lite 5G.
Flipkart's microsite is now live, confirming online availability.
Massive 6,500mAh battery and 44W FlashCharge have been officially confirmed.
Expected to offer a 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
The launch date has yet to be announced, but an official unveiling is expected soon.