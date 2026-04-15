Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India today, April 15 (Wednesday), marking the second addition to its T5 series lineup. The smartphone focuses on battery life, performance, and display, making it a competitive offering in the mid-premium segment.
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale starting April 21 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store. It is available in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue, and comes in three RAM and storage configurations.
Price and Offers
The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹33,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹39,999.
Vivo is offering an instant bank discount of up to ₹3,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. Customers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000.
Key Highlights
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series octa-core chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. One of its standout features is the massive 9,020 mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging.
On the camera front, the device features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, aiming to deliver detailed, stable shots. It also features a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and robust durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings.
With a large battery, premium display, and strong specifications, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is positioned as a powerful all-rounder in its segment, targeting users who seek performance, durability, and long-lasting battery life in one device.