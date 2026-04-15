Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India today, April 15 (Wednesday), marking the second addition to its T5 series lineup. The smartphone focuses on battery life, performance, and display, making it a competitive offering in the mid-premium segment.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale starting April 21 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store. It is available in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue, and comes in three RAM and storage configurations.

Price and Offers

The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹33,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹39,999.