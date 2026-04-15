Technology

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India with 9020mAh Battery, sale starts on April 21

Vivo T5 Pro 5G has been launched in India, starting at ₹29,999, featuring a massive 9,020mAh battery, Snapdragon 7-series chipset, and a 144Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone will go on sale from April 21 with attractive bank offers and exchange benefits.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo T5 Pro launched in India
Vivo T5 Pro launched with 144Hz display

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India today, April 15 (Wednesday), marking the second addition to its T5 series lineup. The smartphone focuses on battery life, performance, and display, making it a competitive offering in the mid-premium segment.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale starting April 21 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store. It is available in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue, and comes in three RAM and storage configurations.

Price and Offers

The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹29,999. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹33,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹39,999.

Vivo is offering an instant bank discount of up to ₹3,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. Customers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000.

Key Highlights

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series octa-core chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. One of its standout features is the massive 9,020 mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging.

On the camera front, the device features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, aiming to deliver detailed, stable shots. It also features a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and robust durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, Up to 5000 nits local peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications
ProcessorOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset
RAM & Storage8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB
Operating SystemAndroid 16-based ColorOS 16
Rear Camera50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882, OIS, up to 10x lossless zoom), 2MP bokeh sensor
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Battery9,020mAh battery, 90W wired fast charging
Cooling SystemVapour Chamber (VC), cooling 7000 sq mm heat dissipation area
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2, GPS USB Type-C port
Build & DesignThickness: 8.25mm, Weight: 213g, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance

With a large battery, premium display, and strong specifications, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is positioned as a powerful all-rounder in its segment, targeting users who seek performance, durability, and long-lasting battery life in one device.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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