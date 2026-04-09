How can a phone stay so slim while holding so much energy? Vivo has managed a miracle by fitting a massive battery into a body just 8.25mm thick. This makes it the thinnest phone in the world to carry such a large power cell.

This device is not just another phone; it is a monster when it comes to staying alive. While most phones struggle to last a full day, this new arrival promises to keep going for one.

A new chapter for mobile phones starts on April 15, 2026. People are talking about the Vivo T5 Pro 5G as it prepares to hit stores.

The Power Shift

The previous version, the Vivo T4 Pro, featured a 6,500 mAh battery. The new T5 Pro jumps to 9,020 mAh. This means more hours for gaming, more time for movies, and less time looking for a wall socket.

The T5 Pro uses the newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. This choice helps manage energy more effectively, making the phone a dream for heavy users.

Built to Last

It is built like a tank but looks like a jewel. The screen is also a major upgrade, moving to a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display for super-smooth scrolling.

Is the phone tough enough to face a dip in the pool or a trip to the beach? The T5 Pro comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings. This means it can survive underwater, withstand hot-water sprays, and resist dust.

Vivo T5 Pro Specifications Label Value Display 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits local peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset Battery 9,020mAh battery, 90W Flash Charging, 80% health even after 5 years of use Performance 7,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system, 120 FPS gaming support for top titles Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, 2MP secondary lens, 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies Storage & OS 8GB or 12GB RAM options, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, Android 16 with OriginOS 6 Durability IP68 and IP69 dust- and water-resistant, 8.25mm ultra-slim design Colours Glacier Blue, Cosmic Black

Comparison With Previous Version Vivo T4 Pro

The Vivo T4 Pro offered a solid 6,500mAh battery, but the T5 Pro destroys that record with an extra 2,520mAh of capacity. While the older model had a 120Hz refresh rate, the new version moves up to 144Hz for even smoother motion.

The cooling system has also grown significantly, as the T4 Pro had a much smaller cooling area than the T5 Pro's massive 7,000 mm² chamber.

The older model had only an IP68 rating, whereas the new T5 Pro adds IP69 protection against high-pressure water.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart, the official Vivo online store, and at local shops across the country. Sales are expected to start shortly after the official launch event.