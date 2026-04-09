Technology

A Giant Powerhouse in a Slim Body "Vivo T5 Pro" Launch on April 15

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to launch on April 15, 2026, bringing major upgrades to battery performance and design. Featuring a massive 9,020 mAh battery packed into a slim 8.25mm body, it promises extended battery life without compromising style.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo T5 Pro
Vivo T5 Pro set to launch on April 15

A new chapter for mobile phones starts on April 15, 2026. People are talking about the Vivo T5 Pro 5G as it prepares to hit stores.

This device is not just another phone; it is a monster when it comes to staying alive. While most phones struggle to last a full day, this new arrival promises to keep going for one.

How can a phone stay so slim while holding so much energy? Vivo has managed a miracle by fitting a massive battery into a body just 8.25mm thick. This makes it the thinnest phone in the world to carry such a large power cell.

The Power Shift

The previous version, the Vivo T4 Pro, featured a 6,500 mAh battery. The new T5 Pro jumps to 9,020 mAh. This means more hours for gaming, more time for movies, and less time looking for a wall socket.

The T5 Pro uses the newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. This choice helps manage energy more effectively, making the phone a dream for heavy users.

Built to Last

It is built like a tank but looks like a jewel. The screen is also a major upgrade, moving to a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display for super-smooth scrolling.

Is the phone tough enough to face a dip in the pool or a trip to the beach? The T5 Pro comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings. This means it can survive underwater, withstand hot-water sprays, and resist dust.

Vivo T5 Pro Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits local peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
Battery9,020mAh battery, 90W Flash Charging, 80% health even after 5 years of use
Performance7,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system, 120 FPS gaming support for top titles
Camera50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, 2MP secondary lens, 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies
Storage & OS8GB or 12GB RAM options, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, Android 16 with OriginOS 6
DurabilityIP68 and IP69 dust- and water-resistant, 8.25mm ultra-slim design
ColoursGlacier Blue, Cosmic Black

Comparison With Previous Version Vivo T4 Pro

The Vivo T4 Pro offered a solid 6,500mAh battery, but the T5 Pro destroys that record with an extra 2,520mAh of capacity. While the older model had a 120Hz refresh rate, the new version moves up to 144Hz for even smoother motion.

The cooling system has also grown significantly, as the T4 Pro had a much smaller cooling area than the T5 Pro's massive 7,000 mm² chamber.

The older model had only an IP68 rating, whereas the new T5 Pro adds IP69 protection against high-pressure water.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart, the official Vivo online store, and at local shops across the country. Sales are expected to start shortly after the official launch event.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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