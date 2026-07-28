Technology

Vivo T5e Launched with Unisoc T7225 Chipset & 5,500mAh Battery

Vivo T5e has launched in India at ₹13,999, featuring a Unisoc T7225 chipset, 5,500mAh battery, 90Hz display, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and military-grade durability. The budget smartphone is available in Aero Blue and Shadow Grey colour options via Vivo stores, Flipkart, and offline retailers.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo T5e
Vivo T5e Launched with two colors, Aero Blue and Shadow Grey
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Vivo has launched the new Vivo T5e in India on July 27, expanding its T5 series as the fourth smartphone in the lineup. The latest budget-focused handset is now available for purchase through the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels.

The Vivo T5e comes in two colour options - Aero Blue and Shadow Grey, and is offered in a single configuration featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹13,999 in India.

The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also equipped the handset with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a military-grade durability certification.

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Under the hood, the Vivo T5e is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM expansion for improved multitasking. The phone includes 64GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging. Vivo claims the battery can deliver up to 47 hours of music playback on a single charge and maintain battery health for up to four years.

Vivo T5e Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen
Refresh Rate90Hz
Software
Operating SystemOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Performance
ProcessorOcta-core Unisoc T7225 chipset
RAM4GB
Virtual RAMUp to 4GB expansion
Storage64GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD
Camera
Rear Camera8MP single camera
Front Camera5MP selfie camera
Battery
Battery5,500mAh
Charging15W wired fast charging
Battery LifeUp to 47 hours music playback; four-year battery health claim
Build & Connectivity
DurabilityIP64 dust and splash resistance, military-grade durability certification
SIM SupportDual SIM
Availability
ColoursAero Blue, Shadow Grey
Price in India₹13,999 (4GB + 64GB)
AvailabilityVivo online store, Flipkart, offline retail channels

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does the Vivo T5e cost in India?
The Vivo T5e is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. It comes in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can buy it from the Vivo online store, Flipkart, or offline retail channels.
What chipset does the Vivo T5e use?
The Vivo T5e runs on the octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM expansion to help with multitasking.
How long does the Vivo T5e battery last?
The Vivo T5e packs a 5,500mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging. Vivo claims it can deliver up to 47 hours of music playback on a single charge and maintain battery health for up to four years.
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Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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