Vivo has launched the new Vivo T5e in India on July 27, expanding its T5 series as the fourth smartphone in the lineup. The latest budget-focused handset is now available for purchase through the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels.

The Vivo T5e comes in two colour options - Aero Blue and Shadow Grey, and is offered in a single configuration featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹13,999 in India.

The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo has also equipped the handset with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a military-grade durability certification.