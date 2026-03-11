Vivo T5x 5G set for March 17 launch in India

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of the Vivo T5x 5G in India. The upcoming smartphone will debut on March 17 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorized offline retail outlets across the country.

The Vivo T5x 5G is the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, introduced in March 2025. The new model aims to deliver improved battery life, strong performance, and enhanced durability at an affordable price point.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications

Display