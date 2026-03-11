Technology

Vivo T5x 5G set for March 17 launch in India, Under ₹23,000

Vivo has officially announced the launch date of the Vivo T5x 5G in India. The upcoming smartphone will debut on March 17 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorized offline retail outlets across the country.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Vivo T5x 5G Mobile
The Vivo T5x 5G is the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, introduced in March 2025. The new model aims to deliver improved battery life, strong performance, and enhanced durability at an affordable price point.

Vivo T5x 5G Specifications

Display

  • 6.72-inch display

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset

Operating System

  • Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Rear Camera

  • 50MP main camera

  • LED flash

  • Panorama

Front Camera

  • 8MP selfie camera

Battery

  • 7200mAh battery

  • 44W wired fast charging

  • 50% charge in 43 minutes

  • Reverse wired charging

  • Bypass charging

Durability

  • IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance

Colours

  • Green

  • White

Price

  • Starting at ₹16,999 (6GB + 128GB variant)

  • Expected to be priced under ₹23,000

With its massive battery capacity, solid chipset performance, and competitive pricing, the Vivo T5x 5G could become a strong contender in the budget 5G smartphone segment in India once it launches on March 17.

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

