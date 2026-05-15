The teaser was mainly focused on the visual representation, including its colours and design reveal, as well as its hardware build.

The all-new vivo TWS 5e was teased on May 13, 2026, through promotional banners, digital posters, dedicated pre-booking pages on Vivo's official China website, and other digital platforms like Weibo.

The newest addition to Vivo's audio lineup, Vivo TWS 5e, is set to launch on May 29, 2026, alongside the debut of the Vivo S60 smartphone. Vivo has expanded its 5-series audio lineup, launching several products.

Vivo TWS 5 Series

Vivo TWS 5e

This product was teased on May 13, 2026, with its release date announced for May 29, 2026. This is a budget-friendly, high-capacity model.

This was designed to replace ageing products like TWS 3e and TWS 4e with updated hardware and improved Bluetooth efficiency in the 2026 lineup.

The 'e' Moniker

In Vivo's naming system, the 'e' refers to "Economic" or "Essential," meaning keeping the product's cost low and making it accessible to the average consumer. They cut off the expensive and niche audiophile features, spatial head tracking and lossless Hi-fi audio chips.

The 'e' Series in Vivo is known as the mid-tier option that offers high-end features at a budget-friendly price.

Vivo TWS 5i

It was released just a few weeks before the Vivo TWS 5e and offers 55 hours of playback.

The 'i' Series in Vivo is known as an absolute entry tier that offers basic functionality with the best possible lowest price.

Vivo TWS 5 and TWS 5 Hi-Fi

Vivo launched two premium models simultaneously to attract different segments of the high-end consumer market.

Vivo TWS 5

This is actually a standard flagship designed for everyday premium users who want top-tier noise cancellation, long battery life, and reliable performance.

Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi

This model is identical to the standard flagship Vivo TWS 5, but equipped with a high-resolution audio chip that supports lossless audio codecs, delivering uncompressed sound quality for audiophiles.

Specifications of Vivo TWS 5e Label Value Active Noise Cancellation 55dB hybrid adaptive ANC Total Battery Endurance 55 hours of total audio playback Form Factor Designed as a stem-style in-ear earbud Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Audio Tuning DeepX 3.0 / 4.0 sound effects Durability IP54 dust and water resistance rating Colours Black, White, Sky Blue

Vivo S60

The Vivo S60 is a performance-focused mid-range smartphone that serves as the direct successor to the Vivo S50.

Specifications Of Vivo S60 Label Value Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen Main Camera 200 MP Ultra Wide Camera 50 MP Front Camera 50 MP Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Battery 7,000mAh battery Charging 90W wired Flash Charging Storage 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage Colors Silver White, Cold Carved Glass Black

Both the Vivo TWS 5e and the Vivo S60 are set to be launched on May 29, 2026, exclusively in China.