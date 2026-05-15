Technology

Vivo TWS 5e and Vivo S60, Set To Launch on May 29, Check the Specs

Vivo is set to launch the budget-friendly Vivo TWS 5e on May 29, 2026, alongside the Vivo S60 smartphone. Positioned as an affordable mid-tier option, the TWS 5e aims to replace older models with upgraded hardware and improved Bluetooth efficiency, while Vivo continues expanding TWS 5 audio lineup

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo Tws 5e and Vivo S60
Vivo TWS 5e and Vivo S60 set to launch in China

The newest addition to Vivo's audio lineup, Vivo TWS 5e, is set to launch on May 29, 2026, alongside the debut of the Vivo S60 smartphone. Vivo has expanded its 5-series audio lineup, launching several products.

The all-new vivo TWS 5e was teased on May 13, 2026, through promotional banners, digital posters, dedicated pre-booking pages on Vivo's official China website, and other digital platforms like Weibo.

The teaser was mainly focused on the visual representation, including its colours and design reveal, as well as its hardware build.

Vivo TWS 5 Series

Vivo TWS 5e

This product was teased on May 13, 2026, with its release date announced for May 29, 2026. This is a budget-friendly, high-capacity model.

This was designed to replace ageing products like TWS 3e and TWS 4e with updated hardware and improved Bluetooth efficiency in the 2026 lineup.

The 'e' Moniker

In Vivo's naming system, the 'e' refers to "Economic" or "Essential," meaning keeping the product's cost low and making it accessible to the average consumer. They cut off the expensive and niche audiophile features, spatial head tracking and lossless Hi-fi audio chips.

The 'e' Series in Vivo is known as the mid-tier option that offers high-end features at a budget-friendly price.

Vivo TWS 5i

It was released just a few weeks before the Vivo TWS 5e and offers 55 hours of playback.

The 'i' Series in Vivo is known as an absolute entry tier that offers basic functionality with the best possible lowest price.

Vivo TWS 5 and TWS 5 Hi-Fi

Vivo launched two premium models simultaneously to attract different segments of the high-end consumer market.

Vivo TWS 5

This is actually a standard flagship designed for everyday premium users who want top-tier noise cancellation, long battery life, and reliable performance.

Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi

This model is identical to the standard flagship Vivo TWS 5, but equipped with a high-resolution audio chip that supports lossless audio codecs, delivering uncompressed sound quality for audiophiles.

Specifications of Vivo TWS 5e
LabelValue
Active Noise Cancellation 55dB hybrid adaptive ANC
Total Battery Endurance 55 hours of total audio playback
Form FactorDesigned as a stem-style in-ear earbud
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4
Audio Tuning DeepX 3.0 / 4.0 sound effects
DurabilityIP54 dust and water resistance rating
ColoursBlack, White, Sky Blue

Vivo S60

The Vivo S60 is a performance-focused mid-range smartphone that serves as the direct successor to the Vivo S50.

Specifications Of Vivo S60
LabelValue
Display6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen
Main Camera200 MP
Ultra Wide Camera50 MP
Front Camera50 MP
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Battery 7,000mAh battery
Charging 90W wired Flash Charging
Storage12GB RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage
ColorsSilver White, Cold Carved Glass Black

Both the Vivo TWS 5e and the Vivo S60 are set to be launched on May 29, 2026, exclusively in China.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...