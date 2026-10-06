Vivo V80 runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and supports a P3 wide colour gamut. The display offers a pixel density of 459ppi and can reportedly reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo has launched the V80 in India, expanding its latest V-series smartphone lineup with a focus on display quality, cameras, performance and battery life.

The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo has also equipped the device with a ZEISS co-tuned triple-camera setup.

The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture.

It is accompanied by a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera with autofocus, OIS and an f/2.65 aperture, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo V80 features a 50MP ZEISS front camera.

A major highlight is its 7200mAh battery, which supports 90W fast charging. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Vivo V80 Price and Availability in India

The Vivo V80 starts at ₹62,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹69,999, while the top-end 8GB + 512GB variant costs ₹79,999.

The smartphone will be available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue and Sunrise Anthem colour options. Sales will begin on October 13 through Flipkart and Vivo's online store.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get 10% instant cashback or a 10% exchange bonus. Vivo is also offering 100GB of Google One storage at no additional cost. Pre-Order available now.