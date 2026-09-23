Technology

Vivo V80 India Launch Set for October 6 With OriginOS 7

Vivo will launch the V80 in India on October 6 with OriginOS 7, a 7,200mAh battery, 4K video recording and 30 AI-powered creative features, including AI Diwali Portrait 2.0. Pricing and full specifications are yet to be revealed.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo V80
Vivo V80 will launch on October 6
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Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 at 12 PM. The new V-series smartphone will arrive ahead of the festive season and will be the first Vivo V-series device to ship with the company's latest OriginOS 7 software.

Vivo is positioning the V80 around photography and video creation, with support for 4K cinematic video recording and 4K 60fps video capture.

The company has also confirmed 30 AI-powered creative features, including the new AI Diwali Portrait 2.0 feature, to help users create festive-themed portraits.

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Battery Upgrade

One of the biggest confirmed upgrades is the battery. The handset will feature a 7,200mAh battery, significantly larger than the 6,500mAh cell found on the previous Vivo V70.

Leaks also suggest that the phone could support 90W fast wired charging, although Vivo has not officially confirmed the charging specification yet.

Design

The Vivo V80's design also marks a noticeable change from its predecessor. Official teasers show a large rectangular camera module with two vertically arranged camera rings and a smaller third sensor. The module also houses a flash and a circular LED light, while ZEISS branding sits on the camera island.

The phone has been teased in Orange and Sky Blue colour options, with a metallic frame and glass panels on the front and back. Vivo has yet to confirm the complete specifications, variants or pricing.

Loading post from https://x.com/Vivo_India/status/2101933512542896461

Expected Specifications

According to leaks, the Vivo V80 could feature a compact 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo is expected to reveal the remaining specifications, pricing and availability details during the October 6 launch event.

Vivo V80 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Peak BrightnessUp to 5,000 nits peak brightness
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC (expected)
Software
OSOriginOS 7
NoteFirst Vivo V-series phone with OriginOS 7
Camera
SetupTriple rear camera setup
BrandingZEISS camera branding
Video4K cinematic video recording
Video (High Frame Rate)4K 60fps video recording
AI Features30 AI-powered creative features
Special FeatureAI Diwali Portrait 2.0
Battery
Capacity7,200mAh battery
Charging90W wired charging (expected)
Design
Camera ModuleRectangular camera module
Camera ArrangementVertically stacked camera rings
LightingCircular LED light
FrameMetallic frame
PanelsGlass front and back
Colours
OptionsOrange, Sky Blue
Launch
DateOctober 6, 2026
Time & Region12 PM, India
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