Vivo V80 India Launch Set for October 6 With OriginOS 7

The company has also confirmed 30 AI-powered creative features, including the new AI Diwali Portrait 2.0 feature, to help users create festive-themed portraits.

Vivo is positioning the V80 around photography and video creation, with support for 4K cinematic video recording and 4K 60fps video capture.

Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo V80 will launch in India on October 6 at 12 PM. The new V-series smartphone will arrive ahead of the festive season and will be the first Vivo V-series device to ship with the company's latest OriginOS 7 software.

Battery Upgrade

One of the biggest confirmed upgrades is the battery. The handset will feature a 7,200mAh battery, significantly larger than the 6,500mAh cell found on the previous Vivo V70.

Leaks also suggest that the phone could support 90W fast wired charging, although Vivo has not officially confirmed the charging specification yet.

Design

The Vivo V80's design also marks a noticeable change from its predecessor. Official teasers show a large rectangular camera module with two vertically arranged camera rings and a smaller third sensor. The module also houses a flash and a circular LED light, while ZEISS branding sits on the camera island.

The phone has been teased in Orange and Sky Blue colour options, with a metallic frame and glass panels on the front and back. Vivo has yet to confirm the complete specifications, variants or pricing.

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Expected Specifications

According to leaks, the Vivo V80 could feature a compact 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo is expected to reveal the remaining specifications, pricing and availability details during the October 6 launch event.