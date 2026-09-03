The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours.

Vivo also designed the display with slim 1.35mm bezels, resulting in a claimed 94.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The handset features a large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 × 2800 pixels.

Vivo launched the V80 Lite 5G in select Global Markets on Thursday as the first smartphone in the V80 series. Vivo announced the new V-series handset globally on September 3, 2026, with Malaysia among the first markets to receive it.

These features should make the phone suitable for streaming videos, gaming, browsing, and outdoor use. The tech firm also claims that the Vivo V80 Lite 5G is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Processor

Under the hood, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset.

The octa-core processor has four performance cores clocked up to 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores running up to 2.0GHz. Depending on the variant, the smartphone comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For sustained performance, Vivo has equipped the device with a 3.8K Ultra Large VC Cooling System, designed to help control temperatures during demanding workloads.

Camera features

Vivo V80 Lite 5G carries a dual rear camera system. It carries a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera.

It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for clear selfies and video calls. The top-of-the-line model also offers dual-view video mode.

Battery and Connectivity Features

Vivo's new V80 series is powered by a massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset will also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS for connectivity.

Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It measures 163.9×76.5×8.59mm and weighs about 224g.

Storage and Colour features

Vivo V80 Lite 5G comes in three variants: the base variant has 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the higher variant has 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the top variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The handset will go on sale via the Vivo Malaysia online store in Black, Green, and Pink. The company has yet to reveal the price and exact release date.