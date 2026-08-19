Vivo could be preparing to introduce the V80 Lite 5G in India, with a leaked marketing poster offering an early look at the upcoming V Series smartphone.
The handset is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in select global markets in June.
The leaked poster reveals the phone's design and colour options, but Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the device's India launch, specifications or pricing.
Vivo V80 Lite 5G: What the Leak Reveals
The leaked image suggests the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will feature a curved display with a relatively slim metal frame. A centrally positioned hole-punch cutout is visible on the screen, which is expected to house the front-facing camera.
The smartphone is shown in blue and white colour options. While the marketing poster does not disclose any specifications, earlier reports have provided possible details about the upcoming device.
Vivo V80 Lite 5G is reportedly based on the Vivo S2, and could feature a large AMOLED display and a high-capacity battery while maintaining a slim body.
Vivo has yet to confirm whether the V80 Lite 5G will launch in India or reveal its official specifications.
Expected Specifications
According to previous reports, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is tipped to pack a 7,050mAh battery, which would be one of its notable highlights. Despite the large battery, the phone is reportedly expected to maintain a slim 7.39mm profile.
Processor
The chipset remains uncertain. Earlier reports suggested that the phone could use the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo.
However, a Geekbench listing for model number V2626 reportedly points to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300E instead. This raises the possibility that Vivo could offer different processors in different markets.
Cameras
The reported camera setup includes a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
At the rear, the phone could feature:
Battery and Charging
The V80 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 7,050mAh battery. Charging details remain unclear.
A TUV certification has reportedly indicated support for 44W charging, while earlier reports had claimed 90W fast charging. The final charging specification remains unconfirmed.
Other Expected Features
The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is also tipped to offer:
Vivo has not officially confirmed the V80 Lite 5G's India launch date, specifications or pricing.
Leaked marketing material suggests the company may be preparing the device for the Indian market, but the final hardware may differ from the specifications currently circulating online.