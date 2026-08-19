The leaked poster reveals the phone's design and colour options, but Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the device's India launch, specifications or pricing.

The handset is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in select global markets in June.

Vivo could be preparing to introduce the V80 Lite 5G in India, with a leaked marketing poster offering an early look at the upcoming V Series smartphone.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G: What the Leak Reveals

The leaked image suggests the Vivo V80 Lite 5G will feature a curved display with a relatively slim metal frame. A centrally positioned hole-punch cutout is visible on the screen, which is expected to house the front-facing camera.

The smartphone is shown in blue and white colour options. While the marketing poster does not disclose any specifications, earlier reports have provided possible details about the upcoming device.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G is reportedly based on the Vivo S2, and could feature a large AMOLED display and a high-capacity battery while maintaining a slim body.

Vivo has yet to confirm whether the V80 Lite 5G will launch in India or reveal its official specifications.

Expected Specifications

According to previous reports, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is tipped to pack a 7,050mAh battery, which would be one of its notable highlights. Despite the large battery, the phone is reportedly expected to maintain a slim 7.39mm profile.

Processor

The chipset remains uncertain. Earlier reports suggested that the phone could use the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo.

However, a Geekbench listing for model number V2626 reportedly points to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300E instead. This raises the possibility that Vivo could offer different processors in different markets.

Cameras

The reported camera setup includes a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the phone could feature:

50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera

Aura Light

Battery and Charging

The V80 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 7,050mAh battery. Charging details remain unclear.

A TUV certification has reportedly indicated support for 44W charging, while earlier reports had claimed 90W fast charging. The final charging specification remains unconfirmed.

Other Expected Features

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is also tipped to offer:

Stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 protection

Android 16

OriginOS 6

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Expected Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch AMOLED Resolution 1.5K Refresh rate 120Hz Performance Processor Dimensity 7360 Turbo / Dimensity 7300E Battery Battery 7,050mAh Charging 44W / 90W, unconfirmed Design Thickness 7.39mm Expected colours Blue, White Camera Front camera 32MP Main camera 50MP Sony IMX852 Ultra-wide camera 8MP Special camera feature Aura Light Features Speakers Stereo Fingerprint sensor In-display Protection IP68/IP69 OS Android 16 with OriginOS 6

Vivo has not officially confirmed the V80 Lite 5G's India launch date, specifications or pricing.

Leaked marketing material suggests the company may be preparing the device for the Indian market, but the final hardware may differ from the specifications currently circulating online.