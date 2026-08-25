Vivo V80 Lite 5G launched with 7050mAh battery, Check Specs

The Pakistan model focuses on a curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor and durability features. Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that the Malaysian version will arrive on September 3 with a flatter design and the company's first 10,000mAh battery in a globally launched smartphone.

While the Pakistan version comes with a 7,050mAh battery, the Malaysian variant will feature a much larger 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo has introduced the Vivo V80 Lite 5G in Pakistan, but the smartphone name is set to become slightly confusing as Vivo prepares another model with the same name for Malaysia.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Pakistan: Display and Design

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G launched in Pakistan features a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 449ppi pixel density and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and comes with stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Durability is another major focus. The handset carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with five MIL-STD-810H certifications. Vivo also says the phone has undergone drop testing across seven different surfaces.

Performance and Storage

The Pakistan variant runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. It pairs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The hardware combination places the V80 Lite 5G firmly in the upper mid-range segment, with the high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel and modern Android software adding to its appeal.

Camera Setup

For photography, the Pakistan model has a dual-camera setup on the rear.

It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

7,050mAh Battery With Bypass Charging

The Pakistan version packs a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. It also supports bypass charging, which can help with gaming by supplying power directly to the system rather than continuously charging the battery.

However, the Malaysian model takes battery capacity to another level.

Malaysian Vivo V80 Lite 5G Gets 10,000mAh Battery

Vivo has confirmed that the Malaysian Vivo V80 Lite 5G will launch on September 3. Unlike the Pakistan version, the Malaysian handset will have a 10,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

This will also mark Vivo's first globally launched smartphone to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

The Malaysian version will reportedly adopt a flatter frame and rear panel, making its design noticeably different from the curved Pakistan model. It will be offered in black, green and pink colour options.

The rear camera module will have a square design and house a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G starts at PKR 124,999, or about Rs. 43,000, for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The higher 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs PKR 145,999, equivalent to around Rs. 50,300.

Interestingly, the Pakistan V80 Lite 5G shares much of its hardware with the Vivo S2 5G, which is priced at around Rs. 39,999 in India. Both models are said to offer largely similar specifications.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G: Key Specifications

Pakistan Variant

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Peak brightness: 3,000 nits

Pixel density: 449ppi

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX852 + 2MP bokeh

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,050mAh

Charging: 44W

Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Durability: IP68, IP69 and five MIL-STD-810H certifications

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Audio: Stereo speakers

Malaysian Variant

Launch date: September 3

Battery: 10,000mAh

Charging: 100W

Design: Flat frame and rear panel

Colours: Black, green and pink

Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor

Camera module: Square-shaped

Two Phones, One Name

Vivo's decision to use the V80 Lite 5G name for two substantially different models makes the upcoming Malaysian launch particularly interesting.

The Pakistan version prioritises a curved AMOLED display and rugged durability, while the Malaysian model's headline feature will clearly be its massive 10,000mAh battery and 100W charging.

More details about the Malaysian variant are expected to emerge around its September 3 launch.