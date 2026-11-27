The Vivo Watch GT 2 is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and comes in two colour options: Obsidian Black and Stellar White. Pre-bookings for the smartwatch opened on November 26, while its general sale will begin on December 3.

The smartwatch offers up to 25 days of battery life and supports Vivo's BlueOS 3.0 operating system.

Vivo has launched the Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India, expanding its wearable portfolio with a rectangular AMOLED display, advanced health monitoring tools and a range of fitness features.

Display and Design

The Vivo Watch GT 2 features a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness. It uses an aluminium alloy frame paired with a silicone strap, offering a lightweight design for everyday use.

The smartwatch is available in two finishes, both designed to complement its rectangular form factor.

Software and Smart Features

The smartwatch runs BlueOS 3.0 and includes features designed to work alongside OriginOS 7. Users can sync important information from their smartphone's Origin Island directly to the watch's Smart View interface, allowing them to access real-time notifications and updates.

Its Smart Window feature provides timely reminders and updates for flight and train journeys, ride-hailing services, food deliveries, and other activities. This integration is intended to help users access important information without frequently checking their smartphones.

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Health and Fitness Features

For fitness enthusiasts, the Vivo Watch GT 2 offers more than 100 sports modes, along with a guided weight-loss programme. It also includes activity rings and achievement badges to help users track their daily fitness goals.

Health monitoring features include heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, stress monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. Users also get menstrual cycle tracking and sleep monitoring.

The smartwatch carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating, making it suitable for swimming, showering and other shallow-water activities.

Battery and Connectivity

Battery life is another highlight of the new smartwatch. Vivo claims that the Watch GT 2 can deliver up to 25 days of usage on a single charge.

Under standard usage conditions, the battery can last up to 17 days, while enabling the Always-On Display (AOD) reduces the claimed battery life to up to 14 days.

The smartwatch also supports NFC connectivity, allowing users to add supported physical cards, including bank cards, for contactless payments.

Price and Availability in India

The Vivo Watch GT 2 is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and is offered in Obsidian Black and Stellar White colour options.

Pre-bookings began on November 26, 2026, while open sales will start on December 3. Interested buyers can purchase the smartwatch through the Vivo India online store, Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Vivo Watch GT 2 enters the Indian smartwatch market as an option for users looking for a feature-rich wearable.