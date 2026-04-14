By using a Zeiss APO Periscope lens and a Sony LYT-901 main sensor, this phone treats light and colour like a high-end cinema camera. People are waiting to see the Zeiss Teleconverter Kit , a special attachment that turns a slim phone into a long-range photography beast.

The primary reason for the massive excitement is the "Ultra" vision. Imagine standing in the back of a crowded stadium and capturing the sweat on a player's brow with perfect clarity. This is possible because of the dual 200 MP camera system.

The world of mobile photography is about to change forever. After much waiting, the Vivo X300 Ultra is finally making its way to India. This device is not just a phone; it is a professional camera that fits in a pocket. It brings technology that was once only possible with heavy DSLR gear.

Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Specifications

Main Sensor : 200 MP primary camera tuned by Zeiss for perfect colour accuracy.

Telephoto Mastery : A 200 MP telephoto camera that allows for incredible zoom without losing any detail.

Pro Lens Support : 200mm and 400mm teleconverter lenses.

Visual Style : circular camera module.

Processing: Advanced image signals that allow for professional-grade night shots and cinematic video.

Performance and Battery Life

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is the fastest chip available in 2026. This means the phone can handle heavy gaming and multitasking without any lag.

It comes with a massive 6,600 mAh battery, designed to last for more than a day even with heavy use. When the battery runs low, the 100W fast charging can bring it back to full power in no time. It also supports 40W wireless charging for a cord-free experience.

Premium Design and Display

The device features a large 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution. The colours are bright, and the movement is very smooth thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate.

The body is built to be tough with an IP69 rating, meaning it can resist dust and water better than almost any other phone. It will be available in stylish colours like Black, Silver, and Film Green.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications Label Value Display 6.31 AMOLED panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, CPU: Octa-core (Peak clock speed: 4.21GHz), Core Structure: 3 performance cores at 3.50GHz, 4 efficiency cores at 2.70GHz, GPU: Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 RAM & Software 16GB RAM, OS: Android 16 Battery 6500mAh Design Flat metal frame, Dual-tone finish Launch Date May 7, 2026

Launch and Availability

The official launch event for the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is expected on May 7, 2026. This is when all the final details will be shared with the public. Following the launch, the phone will go on sale starting May 14, 2026.

As for the cost, this is a premium flagship phone. The expected price starts around ₹95,900 for the basic model and can go up to ₹1,50,000 for the version with more storage. It will be available for purchase on the official Vivo website, Flipkart, and at major retail stores nationwide.