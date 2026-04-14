Technology

Vivo X300 Ultra India launch date revealed, Check the Price & Full Specs

The Vivo X300 Ultra is set to revolutionize mobile photography in India, featuring a powerful dual 200MP camera system with Zeiss optics and advanced imaging technology, bringing DSLR-level performance into a smartphone.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
vivo x300 ultra series
Vivo X300 series with ZEISS image

The world of mobile photography is about to change forever. After much waiting, the Vivo X300 Ultra is finally making its way to India. This device is not just a phone; it is a professional camera that fits in a pocket. It brings technology that was once only possible with heavy DSLR gear.

The reason behind the Hype

The primary reason for the massive excitement is the "Ultra" vision. Imagine standing in the back of a crowded stadium and capturing the sweat on a player's brow with perfect clarity. This is possible because of the dual 200 MP camera system.

By using a Zeiss APO Periscope lens and a Sony LYT-901 main sensor, this phone treats light and colour like a high-end cinema camera. People are waiting to see the Zeiss Teleconverter Kit, a special attachment that turns a slim phone into a long-range photography beast.

Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Specifications

  • Main Sensor: 200 MP primary camera tuned by Zeiss for perfect colour accuracy.

  • Telephoto Mastery: A 200 MP telephoto camera that allows for incredible zoom without losing any detail.

  • Pro Lens Support: 200mm and 400mm teleconverter lenses.

  • Visual Style: circular camera module.

  • Processing: Advanced image signals that allow for professional-grade night shots and cinematic video.

Performance and Battery Life

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is the fastest chip available in 2026. This means the phone can handle heavy gaming and multitasking without any lag.

It comes with a massive 6,600 mAh battery, designed to last for more than a day even with heavy use. When the battery runs low, the 100W fast charging can bring it back to full power in no time. It also supports 40W wireless charging for a cord-free experience.

Premium Design and Display

The device features a large 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution. The colours are bright, and the movement is very smooth thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate.

The body is built to be tough with an IP69 rating, meaning it can resist dust and water better than almost any other phone. It will be available in stylish colours like Black, Silver, and Film Green.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.31 AMOLED panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, CPU: Octa-core (Peak clock speed: 4.21GHz), Core Structure: 3 performance cores at 3.50GHz, 4 efficiency cores at 2.70GHz, GPU: Mali-G1 Ultra MC12
RAM & Software16GB RAM, OS: Android 16
Battery6500mAh
DesignFlat metal frame, Dual-tone finish
Launch DateMay 7, 2026

Launch and Availability

The official launch event for the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is expected on May 7, 2026. This is when all the final details will be shared with the public. Following the launch, the phone will go on sale starting May 14, 2026.

As for the cost, this is a premium flagship phone. The expected price starts around ₹95,900 for the basic model and can go up to ₹1,50,000 for the version with more storage. It will be available for purchase on the official Vivo website, Flipkart, and at major retail stores nationwide.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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