Vivo has officially teased its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s, ahead of their launch scheduled for March 30 at 7:00 PM (4:30 PM IST).
The Chinese smartphone maker is positioning the X300 series as a major leap in mobile photography, highlighting its Blueprint Native colour technology and professional-grade camera features.
The company has revealed the design of the Vivo X300 Ultra, showcasing a dual-tone rear panel with a circular camera module and prominent Zeiss branding, confirming continued collaboration for camera tuning.
The device will be available in a green colour option and features a flat metal frame, with the power button and volume keys on the right.
A key highlight of the launch is Vivo's focus on filmmaking capabilities.
The brand has teased a filmmaking kit that includes a telephoto converter lens, suggesting that the X300 Ultra is being positioned as a professional, video-centric smartphone.
Vivo X300 Ultra (Expected Specifications)
Display
Processor
GPU
RAM & Software
Camera
Design
Battery
Vivo X300s (Expected Specifications)
200MP Zeiss camera system
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
Focus on camera performance
Vivo X300 (Expected Specifications)
Following the launch event, the X300 series is expected to go on sale starting April 3.