Vivo has officially teased its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s, ahead of their launch scheduled for March 30 at 7:00 PM (4:30 PM IST).

The Chinese smartphone maker is positioning the X300 series as a major leap in mobile photography, highlighting its Blueprint Native colour technology and professional-grade camera features.

The company has revealed the design of the Vivo X300 Ultra, showcasing a dual-tone rear panel with a circular camera module and prominent Zeiss branding, confirming continued collaboration for camera tuning.