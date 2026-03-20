Technology

Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s ahead of March 30 Launch with Zeiss Cameras

The Chinese smartphone maker is positioning the X300 series as a major leap in mobile photography, highlighting its Blueprint Native colour technology and professional-grade camera features.Vivo has officially teased its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
vivo x300 series
Vivo X300 series set to lauch on March 30

Vivo has officially teased its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s, ahead of their launch scheduled for March 30 at 7:00 PM (4:30 PM IST).

The Chinese smartphone maker is positioning the X300 series as a major leap in mobile photography, highlighting its Blueprint Native colour technology and professional-grade camera features.

The company has revealed the design of the Vivo X300 Ultra, showcasing a dual-tone rear panel with a circular camera module and prominent Zeiss branding, confirming continued collaboration for camera tuning.

The device will be available in a green colour option and features a flat metal frame, with the power button and volume keys on the right.

A key highlight of the launch is Vivo's focus on filmmaking capabilities.

The brand has teased a filmmaking kit that includes a telephoto converter lens, suggesting that the X300 Ultra is being positioned as a professional, video-centric smartphone.

Vivo X300 Ultra (Expected Specifications)

Display

  • 144Hz refresh rate display

  • Likely AMOLED panel

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)

  • Octa-core CPU

    • Peak clock speed: 4.21GHz

    • 3 performance cores at 3.50GHz

    • 4 efficiency cores at 2.70GHz

GPU

  • Mali-G1 Ultra MC12

RAM & Software

  • 16GB RAM

  • Android 16

Camera

  • 200MP primary camera (Zeiss tuned)

  • 200MP telephoto camera

  • Support for 200mm and 400mm teleconverter lenses

Design

  • Circular camera module with Zeiss branding

  • Dual-tone rear panel

  • Flat metal frame

  • Green colour option

Battery

  • 7100mAh battery

Vivo X300s (Expected Specifications)

  • 200MP Zeiss camera system

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset

  • Focus on camera performance

Vivo X300 (Expected Specifications)

  • Smaller variant of X300 Ultra

  • 6040mAh battery

  • Positioned as "Super V Camera Phone"

Following the launch event, the X300 series is expected to go on sale starting April 3.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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