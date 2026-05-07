The device features a triple ZEISS lens system covering 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm focal lengths, making it suitable for landscapes, portraits, close-ups, travel photography, and long-range shots.

The Vivo X300 Ultra sits in the ultra-premium segment and is designed for users who want a smartphone capable of replacing a dedicated camera in many shooting conditions.

Vivo has launched its latest X300 series smartphones in India, introducing the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE . The new devices are focused heavily on smartphone photography and come with ZEISS-backed camera systems, premium hardware, and support for dedicated imaging accessories.

Vivo has equipped the X300 Ultra with a powerful camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 200MP telephoto camera. On the front, the phone gets a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. With three large-sensor ZEISS lenses and multiple prime focal lengths, Vivo is clearly targeting photography enthusiasts.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display offers 1,800 nits global brightness and up to 4,500 nits local peak brightness.

The Vivo X300 Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It runs on OriginOS 6 and comes with IPX8/IPX9 water resistance. Vivo is also promising a seven-year security update commitment, making the device suitable for long-term use.

In India, the Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999. It is available in two colour options: Eclipse Black and Victory Green. The phone is available for pre-booking through Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online store.

Vivo is also selling photography-focused accessories separately. The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit is priced at Rs 11,999, while the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra is priced at Rs 27,999.

As part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering the X300 Ultra, the extender, and the imaging kit at a discounted price of Rs 1,95,997. Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI and 10 per cent instant cashback with select banks.

Vivo X300 FE

Alongside the Ultra model, Vivo has also introduced the Vivo X300 FE. The smartphone features a ZEISS triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP 106-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It also has an Aura LED light flash on the rear.

The Vivo X300 FE supports the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which allows users to achieve a 200mm equivalent focal length with a compact Kepler-based optical structure comprising 15 high-transmittance glass elements. The phone also supports ZEISS multifocal portraits across five classic focal lengths: 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 100mm.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo X300 FE features a 50MP autofocus front camera. The device is available in three colour options: Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black.

The Vivo X300 FE comes in two configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,999.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display 6.82-inch AMOLED Resolution 2K Refresh rate 144Hz adaptive refresh rate Brightness 1,800 nits global brightness, 4,500 nits local peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Camera System Rear camera Triple ZEISS camera system Main camera 200MP Ultra-wide camera 50MP Telephoto camera 200MP Front camera 50MP Battery & Charging Battery 6,600mAh Wired charging 100W Wireless charging 40W Other Features Software OriginOS 6 Water resistance IPX8/IPX9 Security updates Seven years Colours Eclipse Black, Victory Green Price in India Rs 1,59,999

Vivo X300 Ultra accessories and offers

Vivo X300 Ultra Accessories and Offers Accessory / Offer Details Vivo Imaging Grip Kit Rs 11,999 ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra Rs 27,999 Launch bundle X300 Ultra + Imaging Grip Kit + Telephoto Extender Bundle price Rs 1,95,997 Bank offer 10 per cent instant cashback with select banks EMI offer No-cost EMI available Availability Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo online store

Vivo X300 FE specifications

Vivo X300 FE Specifications Feature Details Camera System Rear camera Triple ZEISS camera system Main camera 50MP Ultra-wide camera 8MP, 106-degree field of view Telephoto camera 50MP Rear flash Aura LED light flash Front camera 50MP autofocus camera Portrait focal lengths 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm Telephoto extender support Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Extender focal length 200mm equivalent Design & Pricing Colours Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, Noir Black Variant 1 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Variant 1 price Rs 79,999 Variant 2 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Variant 2 price Rs 89,999

With the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, Vivo is making a strong push in the premium smartphone photography market. The X300 Ultra, in particular, brings a combination of high-resolution sensors, ZEISS optics, professional accessories, a large battery, and flagship performance, making it one of Vivo's most photography-focused smartphones in India.