Technology

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE launched in India with ZEISS camera systems

Vivo has launched the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India with ZEISS camera systems. The X300 Ultra features 200MP cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 6,600mAh battery and starts at Rs 1,59,999, while the X300 FE offers a 50MP ZEISS camera setup starting at Rs 79,999.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Vivo X300 series
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launched in India

Vivo has launched its latest X300 series smartphones in India, introducing the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE. The new devices are focused heavily on smartphone photography and come with ZEISS-backed camera systems, premium hardware, and support for dedicated imaging accessories.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra sits in the ultra-premium segment and is designed for users who want a smartphone capable of replacing a dedicated camera in many shooting conditions.

The device features a triple ZEISS lens system covering 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm focal lengths, making it suitable for landscapes, portraits, close-ups, travel photography, and long-range shots.

Vivo has equipped the X300 Ultra with a powerful camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 200MP telephoto camera. On the front, the phone gets a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. With three large-sensor ZEISS lenses and multiple prime focal lengths, Vivo is clearly targeting photography enthusiasts.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display offers 1,800 nits global brightness and up to 4,500 nits local peak brightness.

The Vivo X300 Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It runs on OriginOS 6 and comes with IPX8/IPX9 water resistance. Vivo is also promising a seven-year security update commitment, making the device suitable for long-term use.

In India, the Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,59,999. It is available in two colour options: Eclipse Black and Victory Green. The phone is available for pre-booking through Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online store.

Vivo is also selling photography-focused accessories separately. The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit is priced at Rs 11,999, while the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra is priced at Rs 27,999.

As part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering the X300 Ultra, the extender, and the imaging kit at a discounted price of Rs 1,95,997. Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI and 10 per cent instant cashback with select banks.

Vivo X300 FE

Alongside the Ultra model, Vivo has also introduced the Vivo X300 FE. The smartphone features a ZEISS triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP 106-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It also has an Aura LED light flash on the rear.

The Vivo X300 FE supports the Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which allows users to achieve a 200mm equivalent focal length with a compact Kepler-based optical structure comprising 15 high-transmittance glass elements. The phone also supports ZEISS multifocal portraits across five classic focal lengths: 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 100mm.

For selfies and video calls, the Vivo X300 FE features a 50MP autofocus front camera. The device is available in three colour options: Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black.

The Vivo X300 FE comes in two configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 79,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,999.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.82-inch AMOLED
Resolution2K
Refresh rate144Hz adaptive refresh rate
Brightness1,800 nits global brightness, 4,500 nits local peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM16GB
Storage512GB
Camera System
Rear cameraTriple ZEISS camera system
Main camera200MP
Ultra-wide camera50MP
Telephoto camera200MP
Front camera50MP
Battery & Charging
Battery6,600mAh
Wired charging100W
Wireless charging40W
Other Features
SoftwareOriginOS 6
Water resistanceIPX8/IPX9
Security updatesSeven years
ColoursEclipse Black, Victory Green
Price in IndiaRs 1,59,999

Vivo X300 Ultra accessories and offers

Vivo X300 Ultra Accessories and Offers
Accessory / OfferDetails
Vivo Imaging Grip KitRs 11,999
ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 UltraRs 27,999
Launch bundleX300 Ultra + Imaging Grip Kit + Telephoto Extender
Bundle priceRs 1,95,997
Bank offer10 per cent instant cashback with select banks
EMI offerNo-cost EMI available
AvailabilityFlipkart, Amazon, Vivo online store

Vivo X300 FE specifications

Vivo X300 FE Specifications
FeatureDetails
Camera System
Rear cameraTriple ZEISS camera system
Main camera50MP
Ultra-wide camera8MP, 106-degree field of view
Telephoto camera50MP
Rear flashAura LED light flash
Front camera50MP autofocus camera
Portrait focal lengths23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 100mm
Telephoto extender supportVivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2
Extender focal length200mm equivalent
Design & Pricing
ColoursUrban Olive, Lilac Purple, Noir Black
Variant 112GB RAM + 256GB storage
Variant 1 priceRs 79,999
Variant 212GB RAM + 512GB storage
Variant 2 priceRs 89,999

With the X300 Ultra and X300 FE, Vivo is making a strong push in the premium smartphone photography market. The X300 Ultra, in particular, brings a combination of high-resolution sensors, ZEISS optics, professional accessories, a large battery, and flagship performance, making it one of Vivo's most photography-focused smartphones in India.

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New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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