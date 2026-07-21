Vivo has officially opened pre-orders for the Vivo X300 E in China ahead of its scheduled launch on July 27. Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed the smartphone's sale date, colour options, battery capacity, and several exclusive benefits for customers who reserve the device before its release.
The Vivo X300 E will be unveiled at 9:00 AM China Standard Time (6:30 AM IST) on July 27. While Vivo has yet to announce the handset's official price or complete specifications, earlier leaks have revealed many of the expected hardware details.
Pre-Order Benefits
Customers who pre-order the Vivo X300e in China will receive several complimentary benefits, including:
One-year extended warranty worth CNY 288 (approximately ₹4,100)
Three-year battery protection plan
Limited-edition Vivo power bank
Colour Options and Battery
Vivo has confirmed that the X300e will be available in Black, Orange, and White colour options.
The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 7,200mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in the Vivo X300 series.
The X300e is expected to join the existing Vivo X300 lineup while targeting a more affordable price segment. Despite its expected lower pricing, reports suggest Vivo will continue its partnership with ZEISS for the phone's camera system.
Vivo is expected to reveal the smartphone's official pricing, complete specifications, and market availability during its launch event on July 27.