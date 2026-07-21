Technology

Vivo X300 E Opens Pre-Orders in China Ahead of July 27 Launch

Vivo has opened pre-orders for the X300e in China ahead of its July 27 launch. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 7,200mAh battery and will be available in Black, Orange, and White, with leaks suggesting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and ZEISS-tuned cameras.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo X300 E
Vivo X300 E launch on July 27
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Vivo has officially opened pre-orders for the Vivo X300 E in China ahead of its scheduled launch on July 27. Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed the smartphone's sale date, colour options, battery capacity, and several exclusive benefits for customers who reserve the device before its release.

The Vivo X300 E will be unveiled at 9:00 AM China Standard Time (6:30 AM IST) on July 27. While Vivo has yet to announce the handset's official price or complete specifications, earlier leaks have revealed many of the expected hardware details.

Pre-Order Benefits

Customers who pre-order the Vivo X300e in China will receive several complimentary benefits, including:

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  • One-year extended warranty worth CNY 288 (approximately ₹4,100)

  • Three-year battery protection plan

  • Limited-edition Vivo power bank

Colour Options and Battery

Vivo has confirmed that the X300e will be available in Black, Orange, and White colour options.

The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 7,200mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in the Vivo X300 series.

The X300e is expected to join the existing Vivo X300 lineup while targeting a more affordable price segment. Despite its expected lower pricing, reports suggest Vivo will continue its partnership with ZEISS for the phone's camera system.

Expected Vivo X300e Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.59-inch flat OLED display
Resolution1.5K resolution
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
HDRHDR10+ support
Peak BrightnessUp to 5,000 nits peak brightness
PWM Dimming4,320Hz PWM dimming
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
Memory and Storage
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
Software
OSAndroid 16
UIOriginOS 6
Rear Cameras
Primary50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS
Ultra-Wide8MP ultra-wide camera
Telephoto50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
Imaging SystemZEISS-tuned imaging system
Front Camera
Selfie Camera50MP autofocus selfie camera
Battery and Charging
BatteryConfirmed: 7,200mAh battery
ChargingRumoured: 90W fast charging
Connectivity
Network5G support

Vivo is expected to reveal the smartphone's official pricing, complete specifications, and market availability during its launch event on July 27.

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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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