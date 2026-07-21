Vivo has officially opened pre-orders for the Vivo X300 E in China ahead of its scheduled launch on July 27. Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed the smartphone's sale date, colour options, battery capacity, and several exclusive benefits for customers who reserve the device before its release.

The Vivo X300 E will be unveiled at 9:00 AM China Standard Time (6:30 AM IST) on July 27. While Vivo has yet to announce the handset's official price or complete specifications, earlier leaks have revealed many of the expected hardware details.

Pre-Order Benefits

Customers who pre-order the Vivo X300e in China will receive several complimentary benefits, including: