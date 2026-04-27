Vivo has teased the release of the compact Flagship Vivo X300 FE to all users. Vivo has officially announced an upcoming product in its smartphone lineup on its website.

How has Vivo shaped the World of Smartphones?

Vivo is a China-based global smartphone company founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dongguan, China, best known for making stylish, camera-focused phones with strong performance at lower costs. It is most popular in Asia, including India, China, and Southeast Asia. It heavily focuses on producing high-quality selfie cameras and partnering with ZEISS to deliver an amazing photography experience.

The Products of Vivo

Vivo's products can generally be divided into the Y, V, X, and T/FE series. The Y Series phones are budget friendly which are really helpful for the users who want to experience the feeling of having a smartphone but without heavy costs and the V series phones are mid range stylish phones that is primarily focused on design and selfie cameras, these type of phones are mostly used by the young users who wants good looks and a decent performance, X series phones are flagship phones which are high performance smarphones focuses on giving top performances with the users and with advanced cameras this also includes the feature like ZEISS camera tuning, this series often competes with Samsung Galaxy S and iPhones. The T/FE variants are special-edition phones that focus on high performance, offering better value for money.