Technology

Vivo X300 FE Set to Lauch on May 6, With Bigger Batteries and Pro Cameras

Vivo has teased the Vivo X300 FE, a compact flagship aimed at delivering premium features at a lower price. Known for stylish, camera-focused phones, Vivo serves all segments through its Y, V, X, and FE series, with the FE lineup offering flagship-like performance and value.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Vivo X300 FE set to lauch on May 6
Vivo X300 FE launches with ZEISS Camera

Vivo has teased the release of the compact Flagship Vivo X300 FE to all users. Vivo has officially announced an upcoming product in its smartphone lineup on its website.

How has Vivo shaped the World of Smartphones?

Vivo is a China-based global smartphone company founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dongguan, China, best known for making stylish, camera-focused phones with strong performance at lower costs. It is most popular in Asia, including India, China, and Southeast Asia. It heavily focuses on producing high-quality selfie cameras and partnering with ZEISS to deliver an amazing photography experience.

The Products of Vivo

Vivo's products can generally be divided into the Y, V, X, and T/FE series. The Y Series phones are budget friendly which are really helpful for the users who want to experience the feeling of having a smartphone but without heavy costs and the V series phones are mid range stylish phones that is primarily focused on design and selfie cameras, these type of phones are mostly used by the young users who wants good looks and a decent performance, X series phones are flagship phones which are high performance smarphones focuses on giving top performances with the users and with advanced cameras this also includes the feature like ZEISS camera tuning, this series often competes with Samsung Galaxy S and iPhones. The T/FE variants are special-edition phones that focus on high performance, offering better value for money.

Basically, the FE in the FE variants stands for "Fan Edition," meaning the company is trying to give users what they want from a flagship smartphone at a lower price than the original flagship.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications

Vivo X300 FE Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display TypeAMOLED
Screen Size6.31 inches (16.03 cm)
Resolution1216x2640 px (FHD+)
Peak Brightness5000 nits
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Aspect Ratio19.5:9
Design
Height150.83 mm
Width71.76 mm
Thickness7.99 mm
Weight191 grams
Performance
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SM8845
ProcessorOcta core (4.61 GHz, Dual core, Oryon + 3.63 GHz, Hexa Core, Oryon)
Battery
Battery Capacity6500 mAh
Battery TypeSilicon Carbon
Quick Charging90W Fast Charging
Wireless Charging40W Wireless Charging
Storage
Internal Storage256 GB
Storage TypeUFS 4.1
RAM & Storage12 GB RAM + 256 GB
Camera
Rear Camera50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP
Front Camera50 MP
Software
Operating SystemAndroid v16
Custom UIOrigin OS

The Vivo X300 FE is expected to be priced in the mid-range, from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000. The flagship will be available in three major colours: Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black, and will be released on May 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m IST.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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