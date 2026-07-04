Technology

Vivo X500 Camera Specs Leaked, Will it Feature a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera?

The Vivo X500 is tipped to feature a 50MP Sony main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Leaks also suggest a 6.37-inch 144Hz display, Dimensity 9600 chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and 100W fast charging. Vivo has not officially confirmed the details.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo X500
Vivo X500 camera specs leaked

The standard Vivo X500 includes information on its camera specifications. It followed the leak of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is tipped to feature a 64MP periscope telephoto lens.

Details on the Camera specifications

Vivo X500 got fresh leaks on its camera specifications. It is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station shared the camera specifications of what is claimed to be an engineering prototype of the purported Vivo X500.

According to the Tipster, the handset may feature a 500-megapixel Sony primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera could accompany it.

The device is said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto Camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and a 70 mm equivalent focal length.

Telephoto macro functionality has not been confirmed on the engineering prototype. However, the tipster claims it is likely to be included by the time the Vivo X500 reaches its final production stage.

The leak arrives shortly after the tipster revealed the Vivo X500 Pro Max's camera specifications. It is tipped to have a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the engineering prototype of X500 Pro could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is unlikely to equip this model with a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X500 family will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max variants. The lineup is said to feature phones with different display sizes, from compact to larger-screen models. The move, in theory, could allow the brand to target multiple smartphone segments.

If the leaked camera specifications are accurate, the Vivo X500 could offer a noticeable upgrade in mobile photography. These cameras could provide a versatile photography experience, allowing users to switch seamlessly between wide-angle, standard, and long-range shots.

If Vivo also includes telephoto macro support in the final version, the device could offer even greater flexibility for close-up photography.

However, these advantages are based on leaked specifications, and the actual camera performance will only be confirmed after the smartphone is officially launched.

Vivo X500 Specifications (Expected)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.37-inch display expected
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate tipped
Chipset
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9600
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh battery
Charging100W fast charging support
Camera
Primary50MP primary camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor
Telephoto64MP periscope telephoto camera (expected, still awaiting final confirmation)
ZoomPeriscope lens expected to offer high-quality optical zoom and improved long-range photography

Vivo has not officially announced the launch date or specifications for the X500 series. Nevertheless, a listing in the IMEI database indicates that the phones could be released in the next few months.

Topics

Smartphones Reviews And SpecsNew gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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