In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station shared the camera specifications of what is claimed to be an engineering prototype of the purported Vivo X500 .

Vivo X500 got fresh leaks on its camera specifications. It is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The standard Vivo X500 includes information on its camera specifications. It followed the leak of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is tipped to feature a 64MP periscope telephoto lens.

According to the Tipster, the handset may feature a 500-megapixel Sony primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera could accompany it.

The device is said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto Camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and a 70 mm equivalent focal length.

Telephoto macro functionality has not been confirmed on the engineering prototype. However, the tipster claims it is likely to be included by the time the Vivo X500 reaches its final production stage.

The leak arrives shortly after the tipster revealed the Vivo X500 Pro Max's camera specifications. It is tipped to have a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the engineering prototype of X500 Pro could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Vivo is unlikely to equip this model with a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Previous reports suggest the Vivo X500 family will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max variants. The lineup is said to feature phones with different display sizes, from compact to larger-screen models. The move, in theory, could allow the brand to target multiple smartphone segments.

If the leaked camera specifications are accurate, the Vivo X500 could offer a noticeable upgrade in mobile photography. These cameras could provide a versatile photography experience, allowing users to switch seamlessly between wide-angle, standard, and long-range shots.

If Vivo also includes telephoto macro support in the final version, the device could offer even greater flexibility for close-up photography.

However, these advantages are based on leaked specifications, and the actual camera performance will only be confirmed after the smartphone is officially launched.

Vivo X500 Specifications (Expected) Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.37-inch display expected Refresh Rate 144Hz refresh rate tipped Chipset Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Battery Capacity 7,000mAh battery Charging 100W fast charging support Camera Primary 50MP primary camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor Telephoto 64MP periscope telephoto camera (expected, still awaiting final confirmation) Zoom Periscope lens expected to offer high-quality optical zoom and improved long-range photography

Vivo has not officially announced the launch date or specifications for the X500 series. Nevertheless, a listing in the IMEI database indicates that the phones could be released in the next few months.