Technology

Vivo X500 Pro Max Design Revealed with 400mm Telephoto Kit Confirmed

Vivo has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming X500 Pro Max ahead of its September 21 China launch, while confirming support for a ZEISS-branded 400mm telephoto extender kit.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo X500 Pro Max
Vivo X500 Pro Max set to launch this month
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Vivo is gearing up to launch its new X500 series in China later this month. The upcoming flagship lineup will include three smartphones - the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, with the Pro Max expected to sit at the top of the range.

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has started revealing details about the upcoming devices. A Vivo executive has now shared an image showcasing the Vivo X500 Pro Max, revealing its design and colour options.

The company has also confirmed support for a new telephoto extender kit for users who want longer-range photography capabilities.

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Vivo X500 Pro Max Design and Colour Options

The Vivo X500 Pro Max will retain a design language similar to the previous-generation X300 series. The phone will feature a flat rear panel and a flat metal mid-frame, with the circular camera module positioned centrally towards the top.

The smartphone will be available in orange and silver colour options. The rear panel uses a dual-tone finish, with the vertically positioned Vivo branding placed towards the bottom-left corner.

The camera setup will feature a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera system, with a secondary light sensor alongside the camera module. The LED flash is positioned separately from the camera island in the top-left corner.

On the right side, the metal frame houses the power button and volume controls. The bottom edge includes the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille, while another speaker grille sits at the top.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Telephoto Extender Kit

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is its support for Vivo's new telephoto extender kit.

The accessory includes a dedicated telephoto lens with a 400mm focal length. The silver-finished kit also features a dedicated capture button and a zoom control.

The telephoto lens and extender kit carry ZEISS branding, following a similar accessory approach used with the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
SeriesVivo X500
ModelVivo X500 Pro Max
Launch marketChina
Launch dateSeptember 21, 2026
Launch time7:00 PM China time / 4:30 PM IST
ColoursOrange, Silver
Camera
Rear camerasZEISS triple-camera system
Telephoto accessoryVivo telephoto extender kit
Telephoto focal length400mm
Extender controlsDedicated capture button, zoom control
Design
FrameFlat metal mid-frame
PortUSB Type-C
SpeakersTop and bottom
Performance
ChipsetMediaTek chipset rumoured
Other modelsVivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro

Vivo X500 Series Launch Date

Vivo X500 series will launch in China on September 21 at 7 PM local time, which is 4:30 PM IST. Vivo will unveil the X500 and X500 Pro alongside the X500 Pro Max.

Vivo has yet to reveal the complete specifications, storage and RAM variants, and pricing of the three smartphones. Vivo is expected to announce these details at the launch event.

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New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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