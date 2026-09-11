The company has also confirmed support for a new telephoto extender kit for users who want longer-range photography capabilities.

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has started revealing details about the upcoming devices. A Vivo executive has now shared an image showcasing the Vivo X500 Pro Max, revealing its design and colour options.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new X500 series in China later this month. The upcoming flagship lineup will include three smartphones - the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, with the Pro Max expected to sit at the top of the range.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Design and Colour Options

The Vivo X500 Pro Max will retain a design language similar to the previous-generation X300 series. The phone will feature a flat rear panel and a flat metal mid-frame, with the circular camera module positioned centrally towards the top.

The smartphone will be available in orange and silver colour options. The rear panel uses a dual-tone finish, with the vertically positioned Vivo branding placed towards the bottom-left corner.

The camera setup will feature a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera system, with a secondary light sensor alongside the camera module. The LED flash is positioned separately from the camera island in the top-left corner.

On the right side, the metal frame houses the power button and volume controls. The bottom edge includes the USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille, while another speaker grille sits at the top.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Telephoto Extender Kit

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is its support for Vivo's new telephoto extender kit.

The accessory includes a dedicated telephoto lens with a 400mm focal length. The silver-finished kit also features a dedicated capture button and a zoom control.

The telephoto lens and extender kit carry ZEISS branding, following a similar accessory approach used with the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details General Series Vivo X500 Model Vivo X500 Pro Max Launch market China Launch date September 21, 2026 Launch time 7:00 PM China time / 4:30 PM IST Colours Orange, Silver Camera Rear cameras ZEISS triple-camera system Telephoto accessory Vivo telephoto extender kit Telephoto focal length 400mm Extender controls Dedicated capture button, zoom control Design Frame Flat metal mid-frame Port USB Type-C Speakers Top and bottom Performance Chipset MediaTek chipset rumoured Other models Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro

Vivo X500 Series Launch Date

Vivo X500 series will launch in China on September 21 at 7 PM local time, which is 4:30 PM IST. Vivo will unveil the X500 and X500 Pro alongside the X500 Pro Max.

Vivo has yet to reveal the complete specifications, storage and RAM variants, and pricing of the three smartphones. Vivo is expected to announce these details at the launch event.