Technology

Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200MP Periscope Camera & Massive Battery

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to arrive with a 6.85-inch 2K BOE display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, and an expected 8,000mAh-class battery. The flagship smartphone could also pack a 200MP periscope camera, 50MP Sony LYT-838 main sensor

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo X500
Vivo X500 series leaks suggest a massive battery and Periscope camera

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the Vivo X500 series. The upcoming range is expected to include three models - the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and the top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max.

Ahead of its official debut, fresh leaks have revealed several key details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max, suggesting that the company is preparing a premium device focused on display quality, photography and battery life.

Display Features

According to tipster reports, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is currently being tested with a 6.85-inch BOE-manufactured LIPO flat display. The screen is said to feature extremely narrow bezels on all four sides, offering an immersive viewing experience.

The panel is tipped to support a 2K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most advanced displays expected on a flagship smartphone next year.

The display is also said to support high-frequency PWM dimming, which can help reduce eye strain during prolonged usage. Vivo is reportedly opting for a 2.5D flat-screen design instead of a curved panel, a move that could appeal to users who prefer a more practical and durable display.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The processor is likely to bring flagship-level performance improvements, enhanced AI capabilities and better power efficiency.

Battery life could be another major highlight of the device. While the handset has not yet entered its final battery testing phase, leaks suggest it could feature a battery capacity beginning with the number "8", pointing towards an 8,000mAh-class battery. If accurate, it would be among the largest batteries seen in a premium flagship smartphone.

Camera System

For photography, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-838 primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor size.

The system could also include a powerful 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for long-range zoom photography and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for faster, more secure biometric authentication. Vivo is also expected to introduce improved image processing, AI-powered camera features and upgraded video recording capabilities as part of its next-generation flagship experience.

While Vivo has not officially confirmed any details about the X500 series, leaks suggest the Pro Max model could be one of the most feature-packed Android flagships when it launches.

Expected Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.85-inch BOE LIPO flat display
Resolution2K
Refresh Rate144Hz
Screen Type2.5D flat screen
DimmingHigh-frequency PWM dimming
BezelsUltra-narrow bezels on all four sides
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (expected)
Camera
Rear Camera50MP Sony LYT-838 primary sensor (1/1.28-inch), 200MP periscope telephoto camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera
Security & Power
Fingerprint SensorIn-display ultrasonic scanner
BatteryExpected 8,000mAh-class battery
Connectivity & Software
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 (expected)
Operating SystemAndroid 17-based OriginOS/Funtouch OS (expected)
AI FeaturesEnhanced AI photography and image processing tools
Series & Availability
Models in SeriesVivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max
Launch StatusYet to be officially announced

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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