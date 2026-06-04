According to tipster reports, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is currently being tested with a 6.85-inch BOE-manufactured LIPO flat display. The screen is said to feature extremely narrow bezels on all four sides, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Ahead of its official debut, fresh leaks have revealed several key details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max, suggesting that the company is preparing a premium device focused on display quality, photography and battery life.

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the Vivo X500 series. The upcoming range is expected to include three models - the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and the top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max.

The panel is tipped to support a 2K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most advanced displays expected on a flagship smartphone next year.

The display is also said to support high-frequency PWM dimming, which can help reduce eye strain during prolonged usage. Vivo is reportedly opting for a 2.5D flat-screen design instead of a curved panel, a move that could appeal to users who prefer a more practical and durable display.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The processor is likely to bring flagship-level performance improvements, enhanced AI capabilities and better power efficiency.

Battery life could be another major highlight of the device. While the handset has not yet entered its final battery testing phase, leaks suggest it could feature a battery capacity beginning with the number "8", pointing towards an 8,000mAh-class battery. If accurate, it would be among the largest batteries seen in a premium flagship smartphone.

Camera System

For photography, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-838 primary sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor size.

The system could also include a powerful 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for long-range zoom photography and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The smartphone is also tipped to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for faster, more secure biometric authentication. Vivo is also expected to introduce improved image processing, AI-powered camera features and upgraded video recording capabilities as part of its next-generation flagship experience.

While Vivo has not officially confirmed any details about the X500 series, leaks suggest the Pro Max model could be one of the most feature-packed Android flagships when it launches.