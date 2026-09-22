Technology

Vivo X500 Series Launched in China, Check Specs & Price

Vivo has launched its X500 series in China, featuring the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max with 144Hz AMOLED displays, Dimensity 9600-series processors, Zeiss-tuned cameras and batteries of up to 8,000mAh.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Vivo X500 series
Vivo launched X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max
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Vivo has officially launched its new X500 smartphone series in China, expanding its flagship lineup with three models: the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max.

The new smartphones were unveiled on September 21 and bring high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, MediaTek's latest Dimensity processors, Zeiss-tuned cameras and large-capacity batteries. The series also runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Vivo X500 will go on sale in China on September 24, while the X500 Pro is scheduled to become available from September 29. Vivo will sell all three models through its official online store in China.

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Vivo X500 Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, HDR, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, with a pixel density of 459 ppi.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M octa-core chipset, with clock speeds up to 4.21GHz. It pairs an ARM G1 Ultra GPU, Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

The telephoto sensor supports up to 3.1x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. A 50MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

Vivo X500 is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X500 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Refresh Rate144Hz
Touch Sampling Rate300Hz
Colour Gamut100 per cent DCI-P3
Colours1.07 billion
Pixel Density459 ppi
OtherHDR
Performance
Chipset3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M octa-core
Clock SpeedUp to 4.21GHz
GPUARM G1 Ultra
Imaging ChipVivo V3+ Blueprint
RAMUp to 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1
Camera
Primary50MP
Ultra-wide50MP
Telephoto64MP periscope, up to 3.1x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom
Front50MP
Battery
Capacity7,500mAh
Wired Charging90W
Wireless Charging40W
Other
Water ResistanceIP68 and IP69
Fingerprint SensorIn-display

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, while the X500 Pro Max features a larger 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED panel. Both displays support refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The Pro models are powered by the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which reaches a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The phones are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Both smartphones feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners and triple rear camera systems. The X500 Pro gets a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP periscope telephoto camera, while the Pro Max upgrades the telephoto unit to a 200MP sensor.

Both models also feature 50MP front cameras and support 4K video recording at up to 240fps.

The Vivo X500 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery, while the X500 Pro Max gets an 8,000mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
X500 Pro Screen Size6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED
X500 Pro Max Screen Size6.85-inch 2K AMOLED
Refresh RateUp to 144Hz
Performance
Chipset2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Clock SpeedUp to 4.55GHz
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1
Camera
X500 Pro Main50MP
X500 Pro Ultra-wide50MP
X500 Pro Telephoto64MP periscope
X500 Pro Max Telephoto200MP
Front50MP
Video4K at up to 240fps
Battery
X500 Pro Capacity6,510mAh
X500 Pro Max Capacity8,000mAh
Wired Charging90W
Wireless Charging40W
Other
Fingerprint SensorUltrasonic in-display

Connectivity and Software

The Vivo X500 series runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and supports dual SIM connectivity.

Connectivity options across the lineup include 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Vivo X500 Series Price in China

The Vivo X500 starts at CNY 5,499 (around ₹79,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

  • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,499 (around ₹79,000)

  • 12GB + 512GB: CNY 5,999 (around ₹86,000)

  • 12GB + 1TB: CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000)

The Vivo X500 Pro starts at CNY 6,499 (around ₹93,000).

  • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 6,499 (around ₹93,000)

  • 12GB + 512GB: CNY 7,499 (around ₹1,07,000)

  • 12GB + 1TB: CNY 8,499

The Vivo X500 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000).

  • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000)

  • 12GB + 512GB: CNY 7,999 (around ₹1,14,000)

  • 12GB + 1TB: CNY 8,999 (around ₹1,29,000)

A 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration is also available as part of the Creator Kit.

Vivo X500 Series Colours and Availability

The Vivo X500 is available in Dawn, Echoes of the Earth, Night Photography and Sunny colour options.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are offered in Viewing the Sunset, along with the other three finishes, replacing the Dawn colour option.

The Vivo X500 will go on sale in China on September 24, followed by the Vivo X500 Pro from September 29. The entire lineup will be available through the Vivo China online store.

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