Vivo X500 Series Launched in China, Check Specs & Price

Vivo X500 will go on sale in China on September 24, while the X500 Pro is scheduled to become available from September 29. Vivo will sell all three models through its official online store in China.

The new smartphones were unveiled on September 21 and bring high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, MediaTek's latest Dimensity processors, Zeiss-tuned cameras and large-capacity batteries. The series also runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Vivo has officially launched its new X500 smartphone series in China, expanding its flagship lineup with three models: the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, HDR, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, with a pixel density of 459 ppi.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M octa-core chipset, with clock speeds up to 4.21GHz. It pairs an ARM G1 Ultra GPU, Vivo's V3+ Blueprint imaging chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

The telephoto sensor supports up to 3.1x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. A 50MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

Vivo X500 is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X500 Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh Rate 144Hz Touch Sampling Rate 300Hz Colour Gamut 100 per cent DCI-P3 Colours 1.07 billion Pixel Density 459 ppi Other HDR Performance Chipset 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M octa-core Clock Speed Up to 4.21GHz GPU ARM G1 Ultra Imaging Chip Vivo V3+ Blueprint RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera Primary 50MP Ultra-wide 50MP Telephoto 64MP periscope, up to 3.1x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom Front 50MP Battery Capacity 7,500mAh Wired Charging 90W Wireless Charging 40W Other Water Resistance IP68 and IP69 Fingerprint Sensor In-display

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, while the X500 Pro Max features a larger 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED panel. Both displays support refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The Pro models are powered by the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which reaches a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The phones are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Both smartphones feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners and triple rear camera systems. The X500 Pro gets a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP periscope telephoto camera, while the Pro Max upgrades the telephoto unit to a 200MP sensor.

Both models also feature 50MP front cameras and support 4K video recording at up to 240fps.

The Vivo X500 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery, while the X500 Pro Max gets an 8,000mAh battery. Both support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display X500 Pro Screen Size 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED X500 Pro Max Screen Size 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Performance Chipset 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Clock Speed Up to 4.55GHz RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Camera X500 Pro Main 50MP X500 Pro Ultra-wide 50MP X500 Pro Telephoto 64MP periscope X500 Pro Max Telephoto 200MP Front 50MP Video 4K at up to 240fps Battery X500 Pro Capacity 6,510mAh X500 Pro Max Capacity 8,000mAh Wired Charging 90W Wireless Charging 40W Other Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic in-display

Connectivity and Software

The Vivo X500 series runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and supports dual SIM connectivity.

Connectivity options across the lineup include 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Vivo X500 Series Price in China

The Vivo X500 starts at CNY 5,499 (around ₹79,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,499 (around ₹79,000)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 5,999 (around ₹86,000)

12GB + 1TB: CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000)

The Vivo X500 Pro starts at CNY 6,499 (around ₹93,000).

12GB + 256GB: CNY 6,499 (around ₹93,000)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 7,499 (around ₹1,07,000)

12GB + 1TB: CNY 8,499

The Vivo X500 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000).

12GB + 256GB: CNY 6,999 (around ₹1,00,000)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 7,999 (around ₹1,14,000)

12GB + 1TB: CNY 8,999 (around ₹1,29,000)

A 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration is also available as part of the Creator Kit.

Vivo X500 Series Colours and Availability

The Vivo X500 is available in Dawn, Echoes of the Earth, Night Photography and Sunny colour options.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are offered in Viewing the Sunset, along with the other three finishes, replacing the Dawn colour option.

The Vivo X500 will go on sale in China on September 24, followed by the Vivo X500 Pro from September 29. The entire lineup will be available through the Vivo China online store.