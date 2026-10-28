The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard X500 features the Dimensity 9600M.

The new lineup focuses on flagship performance, advanced photography, improved video recording, and larger batteries.

Vivo has expanded the availability of its X500 flagship smartphone series to international markets, introducing the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max at a launch event in Europe's Canary Islands.

The Pro models also offer high-resolution AMOLED displays, advanced telephoto cameras, and support for an optional Zeiss telephoto extender.

The X500 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup, featuring a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, an 8,000mAh battery in China, and support for 8K video recording.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the company could expand the series further with a Vivo X500 Ultra, which has reportedly appeared in an IMEI database.

Display and Performance

The Vivo X500 series includes three models designed to meet different flagship smartphone requirements.

The Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, while the X500 Pro Max offers a larger 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED panel.

Both Pro models feature 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. LTPO technology also lets the display refresh rate adjust based on the content being viewed, improving power efficiency.

Under the hood, the Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max use MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The standard X500 is powered by the Dimensity 9600M, which has been described in reports as a rebranded Dimensity 9500.

Camera Specifications

The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Vivo X500 Pro, meanwhile, comes with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

Both Pro models also feature 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras, offering additional flexibility for landscape photography, group shots, and wider compositions.

Vivo has also introduced support for an optional Zeiss telephoto extender with an equivalent focal length of 400mm. The accessory is designed to help users capture distant subjects with greater reach, making it particularly useful for wildlife photography, sporting events, and other long-distance shooting scenarios.

Video Recording Features

The Vivo X500 series also targets users who prioritise video recording.

Both Pro models support 4K slow-motion recording at up to 240 frames per second, allowing users to capture fast-moving subjects in greater detail and create slow-motion footage.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max takes video capabilities further with support for 8K recording at 30 frames per second.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is another major feature of the Vivo X500 lineup. The standard X500 features a 7,500mAh battery, while the X500 Pro comes with a 6,510mAh battery.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery in China, giving it the largest capacity among the three models.

All three smartphones support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. However, battery capacities can differ between Chinese and international variants, so buyers should check the specifications available in their respective markets.

Vivo X500 Ultra May Expand the Flagship Lineup

Vivo could introduce another model to the series in the coming months. The Vivo X500 Ultra has reportedly appeared in an IMEI database under the model number V2660, suggesting that the company may be preparing an international version.

A separate listing has also reportedly revealed a Jovi-branded X500 Ultra, potentially indicating availability in Brazil, where Vivo uses the Jovi brand for its smartphones.

According to reports, a Vivo executive indicated that the X500 Ultra is expected to launch in China around March or April 2027. The company has not yet confirmed its complete specifications, pricing, or international release schedule.

Rumours suggest that the Ultra model could feature a Snapdragon flagship chipset, a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an upgraded telephoto camera system. These details remain unconfirmed.

If launched, the X500 Ultra could sit above the Pro Max as a more specialised device for photography enthusiasts and professional creators. Its camera hardware and other upgrades will determine how much it differs from the current Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Series: Availability

The Vivo X500 series has now entered international markets following its initial launch in China. Availability and specifications vary by region, and not every market is expected to receive all three models.

According to reports, the series could reach India by the end of November 2026, although an official Indian launch date and pricing have not been confirmed.

The Vivo X500 series brings together high-refresh-rate displays, MediaTek flagship processors, large batteries, and advanced camera systems.

The possible arrival of the X500 Ultra could further expand Vivo's flagship portfolio, giving buyers more options depending on their performance and camera requirements.