All three smartphones run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and support dual-SIM connectivity. The company has also introduced dedicated photography accessories, including Zeiss telephoto extender lenses.

Vivo X500 Pro Max is the top-end model in the series and features a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the standard X500 and X500 Pro offer different display sizes , camera configurations and processor options.

Vivo has launched its X500 flagship smartphone series in India, introducing three models: the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The new lineup brings upgraded processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, Zeiss-tuned camera systems and large-capacity batteries.

Vivo X500 Series Price in India and Availability

The Vivo X500 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X500 Pro costs Rs 1,49,999 for the same configuration.

Vivo X500 Pro Max is available in two storage options. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,64,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,79,999.

The company has also announced prices for its photography accessories:

Photography Accessories Pricing Product Price Zeiss 200mm Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Rs 15,999 Zeiss 400mm Telephoto Extender Rs 27,999 Vivo Imaging Kit Rs 11,999 Vivo X500 Pro Max Photography Kit (12GB + 512GB) Rs 2,29,999

The Vivo X500 series will go on sale in India from December 3 through Amazon, Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

The standard Vivo X500 will be available in Ember Red and Titanium Black colour options. The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will be offered in Apex Orange and Eternal Black.

Vivo is also offering an instant cashback of up to 10% on eligible SBI, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank cards.

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Vivo X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels. The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 5,000 nits peak brightness and a pixel density of 507ppi.

It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ content and Netflix HDR, along with TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification.

The Vivo X500 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Both smartphones are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm process. The processor delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz and is paired with a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX GPU. Other hardware includes V3+ and VS1 Blueprint Imaging chips, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Pro models also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Camera Specifications

Both smartphones feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. The system includes a 50-megapixel Zeiss True Dynamic primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 24mm focal length, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The main difference is the telephoto camera. The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, while the X500 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor.

For selfies and video calls, both models feature a 50-megapixel front camera. The Pro series supports video recording at up to 4K resolution and 240 frames per second.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is equipped with a 7,800mAh battery, while the X500 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery.

Both smartphones support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,750 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours and a pixel density of 459ppi. It also offers HDR support and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Unlike the Pro models, the standard X500 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M octa-core processor, with a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It is paired with an ARM G1 Ultra GPU, V3+ Blueprint Imaging chip, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The smartphone also features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor supports up to 100x digital zoom.

For selfies, the handset gets a 50-megapixel front camera. It also supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30fps.

The Vivo X500 packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Other features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X500 series expands the company's flagship smartphone portfolio in India. The Pro Max stands out with its 200-megapixel telephoto camera and larger display, while the standard X500 offers a comparatively compact option.