It will also bring the Vivo X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit and Vivo Imaging Grip to the Indian market, making the launch particularly interesting for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Alongside the new flagship smartphones, the company will introduce its first smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT 2.

Vivo is preparing for a major smartphone launch in India, with the Vivo X500 series scheduled to debut on November 26, 2026, at 12 PM. The upcoming lineup will include three models: the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max.

The X500 series is expected to focus heavily on camera capabilities, battery life and flagship performance. While the standard X500 and X500 Pro are aimed at buyers looking for premium smartphones in relatively compact form factors, the Pro Max will sit at the top of the lineup with advanced photography hardware and external telephoto accessories.

Vivo X500 Series: Display and Performance

The Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset and pack a 7,500mAh battery.

The Vivo X500 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to adopt a more compact design. It could feature a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to use the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and house a 6,510mAh battery.

At the top of the lineup, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to offer a larger 6.85-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and feature an 8,000mAh battery in its Chinese variant.

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Vivo X500 Pro Max: Camera Features

Photography is expected to be the biggest highlight of the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of:

A 50-megapixel primary sensor

A 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and CIPA 7.0 stabilisation

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera

For selfies and video calls, the device could feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

Another major addition is support for ZEISS telephoto extenders, which are designed to expand the smartphone's optical and digital zoom capabilities. These accessories could make the Pro Max particularly appealing to users interested in long-distance photography.

The standard Vivo X500 and X500 Pro are also expected to feature 50-megapixel primary cameras alongside dedicated telephoto sensors.

Vivo X500 Series: Expected India Price

The Vivo X500 series is expected to enter India's premium smartphone segment with the following prices:

Vivo X500 Series Expected India Price Smartphone Expected Price Variant Vivo X500 Rs. 1,19,999 12GB + 256GB Vivo X500 Pro Rs. 1,49,999 Expected configuration Vivo X500 Pro Max Rs. 1,79,999 12GB + 512GB

The Vivo X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit, which is expected to include telephoto extenders and additional photography accessories, is tipped to cost around Rs. 2,29,999.

These prices are based on early reports and have not yet been officially confirmed by Vivo.

Vivo Watch GT 2 and Photography Accessories

Apart from the smartphones, Vivo will introduce the Watch GT 2, marking the company's first smartwatch launch in this lineup.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit and Imaging Grip will also debut in India. These accessories are expected to improve the photography experience by offering additional zoom capabilities and better handling while capturing images.

The combination of a high-resolution telephoto camera and external imaging accessories suggests Vivo is positioning the X500 Pro Max as a serious option for mobile photography enthusiasts.

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Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date

The Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will launch in India on November 26, 2026, at 12 PM. The Vivo Watch GT 2, X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit and Imaging Grip are also expected to be introduced during the same event.

With three different smartphone options, Vivo appears to be targeting different categories of premium buyers. The standard X500 and Pro models could appeal to those who prefer powerful smartphones without an oversized body, while the Pro Max is expected to attract users looking for advanced camera technology and professional-style photography accessories.

The official launch event should reveal the final Indian specifications, prices and availability details.