Technology

Vivo X500 Series Spotted on IMEI Database, What to Expect?

Vivo X500 series has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database, suggesting early development. The lineup may include Vivo X500, X500 Pro and a new X500e model, with 144Hz displays, Dimensity 9600 chipsets, 7,000mAh battery, 100W charging and upgraded cameras.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Vivo X500 series
Vivo X500 series spotted on IMEI Database

Vivo is reportedly working on its next-generation X-series smartphones, as the upcoming Vivo X500 series has been spotted on the IMEI database. The listing suggests that development of the new lineup is already underway, and the series could include at least three models: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500e.

The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro are expected to succeed the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500e appears to be a new addition to the lineup, as the company did not launch a Vivo X300e model this year. There are also reports that Vivo may introduce a Vivo X500 Pro Max variant alongside the standard and Pro models.

Display and Performance

According to early leaks, the Vivo X500 could feature a 6.37-inch display, while the Vivo X500 Pro may come with a larger 6.83-inch panel. The smartphones are also expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate, making them suitable for smooth scrolling, gaming, and multimedia use.

The lineup is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipsets. Vivo may also include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster, more secure authentication.

Battery and Charging

In terms of battery, the Vivo X500 series could feature a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. If true, this would be a major upgrade over the previous generation and could make the phones more appealing to heavy users.

Camera Technology

The camera setup is also expected to be a key highlight of the Vivo X500 series. Previous leaks suggest the lineup may feature a 50MP camera with LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology. This sensor technology is designed to improve image quality by handling bright and dark areas more effectively.

The Vivo X500 series is also said to include a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, which could offer improved zoom performance and better long-distance photography.

Expected Specifications

Vivo X500 Series
SpecificationDetails
Models Expected
VariantsVivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro Max may also launch
Display
Vivo X5006.37-inch display expected
Vivo X500 Pro6.83-inch display expected
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate tipped
ExperienceSmooth display experience for gaming and multimedia
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset expected
Security
Fingerprint3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh battery expected
Charging100W fast charging support
Camera
Main Camera50MP main camera expected
TechnologyLOFIC camera technology
Telephoto200MP periscope telephoto camera tipped
FeaturesImproved zoom and dynamic range expected
Lineup Details
SuccessionVivo X500 and X500 Pro expected to succeed Vivo X300 and X300 Pro
New AdditionVivo X500e could be a new model in the series
Additional VariantVivo X500 Pro Max may launch alongside other variants

Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the launch date or specifications of the X500 series. However, the IMEI database listing suggests that the phones may arrive in the coming months.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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