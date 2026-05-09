Vivo X500 Series Spotted on IMEI Database, What to Expect?

Vivo is reportedly working on its next-generation X-series smartphones, as the upcoming Vivo X500 series has been spotted on the IMEI database. The listing suggests that development of the new lineup is already underway, and the series could include at least three models: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500e.
The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro are expected to succeed the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500e appears to be a new addition to the lineup, as the company did not launch a Vivo X300e model this year. There are also reports that Vivo may introduce a Vivo X500 Pro Max variant alongside the standard and Pro models.
Display and Performance
According to early leaks, the Vivo X500 could feature a 6.37-inch display, while the Vivo X500 Pro may come with a larger 6.83-inch panel. The smartphones are also expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate, making them suitable for smooth scrolling, gaming, and multimedia use.
The lineup is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipsets. Vivo may also include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster, more secure authentication.
Battery and Charging
In terms of battery, the Vivo X500 series could feature a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. If true, this would be a major upgrade over the previous generation and could make the phones more appealing to heavy users.
Camera Technology
The camera setup is also expected to be a key highlight of the Vivo X500 series. Previous leaks suggest the lineup may feature a 50MP camera with LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology. This sensor technology is designed to improve image quality by handling bright and dark areas more effectively.
The Vivo X500 series is also said to include a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, which could offer improved zoom performance and better long-distance photography.
Expected Specifications
Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the launch date or specifications of the X500 series. However, the IMEI database listing suggests that the phones may arrive in the coming months.