Vivo X500 Series Spotted on IMEI Database, What to Expect?

Vivo is reportedly working on its next-generation X-series smartphones, as the upcoming Vivo X500 series has been spotted on the IMEI database. The listing suggests that development of the new lineup is already underway, and the series could include at least three models: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500e.

The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro are expected to succeed the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500e appears to be a new addition to the lineup, as the company did not launch a Vivo X300e model this year. There are also reports that Vivo may introduce a Vivo X500 Pro Max variant alongside the standard and Pro models.

Display and Performance

According to early leaks, the Vivo X500 could feature a 6.37-inch display, while the Vivo X500 Pro may come with a larger 6.83-inch panel. The smartphones are also expected to offer a 144Hz refresh rate, making them suitable for smooth scrolling, gaming, and multimedia use.